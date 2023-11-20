Ray Dalio says US is reaching an 'inflection point' as debt begins to rise rapidly

Ray Dalio tells CNBC that the US is nearing an “inflection point” as the debt burden continues to grow.

Increasing debt also means higher interest payments, requiring the issuance of more bonds.

“We are at a tipping point that creates a supply-demand problem.”

According to billionaire investor Ray Dalio, America’s fiscal situation is approaching an “inflection point” as government debt is growing faster than income.

He said in a CNBC interview on Friday that the government is simply borrowing more money to service the debt, while spending continues unabated, deepening the hole.

“And the way it works is it gets faster,” said the Bridgewater Associates founder. “We’re at that point of acceleration, which creates a supply-demand problem. And it’s made worse by the other issues we’ve been talking about.”

Among those issues is political dysfunction, which contributed to a downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch earlier this year as well as Moody’s lowering its outlook on US debt this month.

Such issues also hurt foreign demand, Dalio warned, noting that 40% of U.S. debt is sold to foreigners.

“As a country, do we have a good income statement and do we have a good balance sheet – do we have more assets than liabilities?” He said. “The worse it gets, the more we’ll have that long-term problem. And it’s just, you can see it in the numbers. It’s just a matter of numbers. We’re close to that inflection point.”

Dalio’s warning comes as the total US debt now tops $33 trillion. Although he does not need to pay that entire amount, he does need to pay the interest on that loan.

And debt servicing costs are rising, casting a shadow over the Treasury’s outlook as demand weakens while supply increases.

This is because global central banks, which are big buyers of Treasuries, have taken a step back as many major economies have gone on the path of monetary tightening after the pandemic.

The foreign private sector is also slowing its purchases of U.S. bonds, according to data analyzed by Apollo Management economist Torsten Slok.

“The key point is that investors across all asset classes need to spend some time not only on who is buying Treasuries – including whether it is a yield-sensitive or yield-insensitive buyer – but also on the Treasury auctions. There is also a need to spend time on what the metrics and rating agencies are saying and doing,” he wrote.

