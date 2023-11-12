Ray Dalio predicted WW3, bought China

ray dalio

Ray Dalio caused a stir in October when he announced that the probability of WW3 increased from 35% to 50% within two years. Commenting on the Israel/Gaza situation, he said the conflict risks spilling over into the entire region against the backdrop of China’s moves against Taiwan. Ultimately, he said, these factors combined increased the probability of a ‘hot’ world war by 50%.

Dalio did not disclose the exact methodology he used to estimate the 50% probability of WW3 in the next few years. However, his firm has indirectly revealed who it thinks will make the most money in the changing world order:

China,

Bridgewater Associates’ most recent 13F showed that its largest position was with IVV iShares Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). Both IEMG and IVV made up 5.5% of the total portfolio. The purchase of IEMG shares is essentially a bet on China, as five of the fund’s top 10 holdings include Chinese stocks. Additionally, the most heavily weighted non-US stock in Bridgewater’s portfolio is China PDD Holdings (PDD), which comes in 16th place. PDD is one of only two foreign individual stocks to break the top 20 in Bridgewater’s portfolio.

Bridgewater Associates’ top holdings (data from Bridgewater, chart by author)

It is quite possible that Dalio himself influenced the decision to invest in emerging markets. He no longer manages Bridgewater’s portfolio, but he is still at Bridgewater as a director and CIO mentor. “CIO” means chief investment officer, and Dalio is advising the person who currently holds the position. So, it’s likely that Dalio still has some say in what Bridgewater’s funds are buying.

Given this, Bridgewater’s bet on emerging markets, and especially China, is very interesting. Dalio has said before that the US and China are on a collision course for conflict. In fact, their recent WW3 forecast of 50% seems to suggest that such a conflict is imminent, as the US and China would likely be on opposite sides of such a war. The big China bet appears to mean that Dalio and/or his team think China will come out of the expected conflict relatively unscathed, or at least no worse off than any of the other major players. If this assumption proves correct, Chinese stocks could prove to be a good investment over the long term – although the short-term downside potential would be huge if a WW3-like event broke out.

The above reasoning perhaps explains why Bridgewater has resorted to the IEMG fund rather than individual Chinese bets. China exposes investors to considerable risk: in a WW3 scenario, its businesses’ supply chains would be disrupted, and their stocks would be delisted from the NYSE. The latter of these two scenarios actually happened during the Trump administration, and the US was not even at war with China then. So a big single-stock bet on China is risky. IEMG, on the other hand, gives investors massive exposure to China in a hyper-diversified package consisting of 2,700 stocks. Plus the fee is just 0.09%! For those looking to invest in China in a diversified package, IEMG may be worth the investment.

History says US stocks are ready for a correction

It has long been my opinion that foreign equities are poised to enter a long-term phase of outperforming US equities. My belief in this scenario is based on some observations about the heavy valuations and financial history of US stocks (especially US tech stocks). Unlike Dalio, I don’t think WW3 is particularly likely to happen. The fact that the Cold War never turned into a Third World War suggests that global tensions would need to be extremely severe for a “hot” Third World War to occur.

However, relative valuations suggest that the US’s decades-long streak of outperforming global equities is likely to end soon. The S&P 500 currently trades at 24 times earnings. Meanwhile, the rest of the world earns 11.8 times that! US stocks are currently twice as expensive as their global peers. In a word, these stocks are not cheap.

In itself, this does not mean that US stocks are destined to decline. They can continue their good performance from here. However, it is likely that foreign stocks will outperform US stocks because they are cheaper, while growing just as fast, or even faster. currently, JP Morgan (JPM) estimates that global equities will grow at 7.8%, while US equities will grow at 7%. The forecast comes from JPMorgan Asset Management, a global asset manager with no geographic bias. This echoes similar forecasts from individual investors like Charlie Munger, Li Lu, and yes, even Ray Dalio himself.

So we have foreign stocks at half the multiple of US stocks, while most say their earnings growth will be as good as US stocks, or even better. This suggests that foreign stocks, not US stocks, will benefit from many of the expansions in the coming decade.

The only fundamental factor that could possibly argue for outperformance of US stocks from here is risk aversion. If global markets are exceptionally risky compared to US markets, US stocks deserve a premium. However, the risk premium here would have to justify US stocks being twice as expensive as foreign stocks. It seems this is unlikely to last forever. Indeed, situations like this have historically not lasted forever. In the late 1960s, American stock markets entered a famous “lost decade”, while Japanese stocks experienced a meteoric rise. It was not until 1989 that Japan’s winning streak finally ended.

Where does this leave us today

Whatever Ray Dalio’s reasons for liking global stocks, one thing is certain:

Both history and multipliers argue that they will outperform today. The valuation gap is huge, and history shows that there is no guarantee that US markets will outperform.

What should investors do with this information?

Well, one can easily buy emerging market funds, like Bridgewater is buying. I’ve personally increased my exposure to emerging markets this year for the same reasons as Dalio. I went along Vanguard All-World ex-US Fund (VEU) and some individual Chinese stocks, but IEMG should work as well.

Another option is to focus specifically on one foreign market. Currently, Buffett is betting big on Japan, while others (like me) are focusing more on China. Which part of global stock trading you choose to focus on is up to you. However, I would say that if you think WW3 is likely to start soon, you may prefer Japanese and Singapore stocks over Chinese stocks. The logic outlined in this article applies to all foreign markets, not any one specific market. Therefore, you can skip markets that are exposed to “WW3 risk” if you wish. The point is that, now more than ever, you need some global stocks in your portfolio. What was once just a good idea has now bordered on a necessity.

