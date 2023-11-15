Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon and other Wall Street billionaires are worried about world war. The market has not paid much attention.

Wall Street’s biggest names have sounded the alarm about geopolitical risk in recent weeks.

Some, including Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, are also worried about the threat of a possible world war.

But the market doesn’t seem to have noticed this. Stocks have soared and oil prices have fallen since Hamas attacked Israel.

After Hamas attacked Israel, some of Wall Street’s biggest names went on record to sound the alarm about the growing geopolitical risk.

Some even raised the unthinkable possibility of a world war – billionaire Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio said there was a 50/50 chance of conflict erupting between the US and China, and JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon predicted the worst global crisis since 1938. Gave warning. ,

The market merely shrugged its shoulders.

US stocks have climbed higher since October 7, overcoming a few months of losses to post their longest winning streak in two years, while, despite concerns about the wider crisis in the Middle East, benchmark oil prices Prices have declined.

Even Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge” – the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX index – has fallen after Hamas’ first strike.

warning of world war

Traders’ apparent indifference flies in the face of dire warnings issued by big-name investors – some of whom are concerned that the ongoing crises in Ukraine and the Middle East could escalate into a global conflict.

Bridgewater’s Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last month that the latest conflict is “likely to have damaging effects that will extend beyond Israel and Gaza,” adding that there is now a possibility of “a more uncontrolled heated global war involving” 50 % likely major powers”.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan CEO Dimon said in an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times that the Israel-Hamas war has made the world more “scary and unpredictable.”

“These geopolitical matters are very serious – arguably the most serious since 1938,” he said, referring to the year when Nazi Germany occupied parts of Czechoslovakia and stepped up its persecution of the Jewish people.

Other investment luminaries – including BlackRock chief Larry Fink, hedge fund veteran David Einhorn and the “Oracle of Boston” Seth Klarman – have also said they are concerned about how the war could push the global economy into recession. Can drag on or create financial hurdles. market.

Stocks up, oil down

Despite all the doom and gloom, the markets have not reacted to the outbreak of war in the Middle East the way one might have expected.

In the few months since the October 7 attacks, US stocks have actually rallied. The S&P 500 is up 2% and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 3% – and in early November, both indexes moved to their best performance since the end of 2021. The VIX also posted its longest decline in eight years this month, which is a sign. Market volatility has decreased as the conflict has escalated.

In oil markets, Brent has fallen 2% and West Texas Intermediate has fallen 5% in the past five weeks, with the benchmarks falling on fears of a slowdown in global demand. Major crude oil exporters Iran and Saudi Arabia are also not yet embroiled in the Middle East crisis, which has reduced the risk of supply disruption.

Rather than focus on big-picture questions like the threat of global war, traders have opted to focus on more detailed issues – such as the Federal Reserve signaling it may be ready to stop raising interest rates. Could. Tuesday’s consumer price index report is expected to show inflation eased in October due to the central bank’s tightening campaign.

“Right now, they’re looking at it but they’re doing day jobs,” Mark Ostwald, economist at ADM Investor Services International, told Business Insider. “It’s not from a lack of caring about it – but markets don’t really like to price in geopolitical risk.”

He added, “The demons of this world are painting a very grim picture of the world because they’re not looking at it from a market perspective.” “Markets are based on the latest news and reaction to it – it’s here and now.”

This is a reminder that there are different rules in investing. Traders worry more about Fed Chairman Jerome Powell – and less about Hamas, Vladimir Putin, or even the potential threat of World War III – than anyone who isn’t crazy about the market , one can hope.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com