Rawson: Now is the time to invest in Plaza de Cesar Chavez - San Jose Spotlight

Cities across the country are currently investing in parks and outdoor public gathering spaces as part of economic recovery strategies for their pandemic-hit cities. In San Jose, we have a similar opportunity that should not be wasted.

Cesar Chavez’s centennial birthday, March 31, 2027, should serve as a call to action for all San Joseans to make significant improvements to Plaza de Cesar Chavez and establish it as a grand plaza.

The Plaza is our city’s first and longest serving public gathering place. However, it has not seen any significant investment or attention by the city in over 30 years. In previous generations the area around the plaza served as California’s first state capital and was the longtime home of San Jose City Hall. In recent decades the plaza has served as a major venue for cultural festivals of all stripes. For 34 years, San Jose Jazz has presented our summer celebration centered on the Plaza, and this month it is the center of countless downtown holiday traditions for thousands of families.

Sadly, the Plaza has seen better days. Last year, during our annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, the poor condition of the plaza was a little frayed around the edges. Thousands of visitors found missing and broken park benches, patches of grass left to die, oil drums used as trash receptacles, trees tagged with graffiti, and broken or missing bollards around fountains. . the list goes on.

Despite the plaza’s challenges, there is good reason for optimism. Before the pandemic, San Jose had drafted a preliminary design investigation for major improvements to the plaza with the help of design firms SWA and Reed Gilliland.

The 153-page draft report provides several options and ideas on how to expand the park and improve various functional aspects in the short and long term. The design choices largely prioritize this space as our city’s signature outdoor cultural gathering place, while maintaining its year-round role as a green space haven in the city center.

There are countless ideas on how the Plaza can best serve our community today. For example, in 2017 San Jose Jazz led a collaborative effort with the San Jose Downtown Association and Tech Interactive to install a temporary public art installation called Musical Swings at the southern end of the plaza. Developed by Canadian public art studio Deli Tous Les Jour, each of the eight swings produces musical notes and harmonies in the sound of various instruments as individuals swing on the bench.

Amazingly accessible and compelling for people of all ages, Musical Swings attracted more than 110,000 visitors in 10 weeks, generated $2.6 million in direct economic impact and inspired immeasurable joy and memories for thousands. Interactive elements like this, built at the appropriate human scale, should inform the planning process.

All of our downtown parks must be a vital part of the downtown recovery strategy and Plaza de Cesar Chavez must be at the center of that strategy. Now is the time to prioritize the Plaza and move forward with determination.

Cesar Chávez’s centennial birthday should be marked by significant celebrations of his life’s work and it should take place in a beautiful, updated Plaza Park. On March 31, 2027, there should be enough time to:

Launch an inclusive community input process on needed park improvements Establish a representative group of community stakeholders to lead the effort Identify needed resources and create a budget execute the plan

Accomplishing this requires leadership and dedicated resources.

Brendan Rawson is the Executive Director of the San Jose Jazz and incoming board member of the San Jose Downtown Association.

Source: sanjosespotlight.com