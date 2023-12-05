Raul Pal Compares Solana and Ethereum, Tron Price Prediction and Everlodge Outlook

Well-known cryptocurrency expert Raoul Pal has said that he prefers Solana over Ethereum. He cited Solana’s remarkable agility and efficiency as justification for his choice.

In other news, the market has regained momentum, with Tron and Everlodge leading the way. This suggests that prices will remain high in the near future.

According to Raoul Pal, Solana (SOL) is faster than Ethereum

Raoul Pal, a well-known crypto trader and investor, recently joined the discussion about the battle for supremacy between Ethereum and Solana. Pal argued that the Solana blockchain offers a unique and user-friendly experience, making it a strong contender.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Solana is fast, intuitive, and user-friendly. This praise for Solana is in line with the overall sentiment held by many industry leaders following its recovery following the FTX bankruptcy.

Currently, SOL CoinMarketCap data shows that the Solana coin traded between $53.99 and $61.28 over the past week.

Tron (TRX) price bullish forecast

So far in 2023, Tron (TRX) has experienced a significant correction due to strong growth. Tron competes with top coins like Ethereum and is currently the 10th largest token with a market capitalization of $9.2 billion.

A rise has been seen in the last week of November. According to CoinMarketCap, Tron coin rose from a 7-day low of $0.100575 to a 7-day high of $0.109823.

Surprisingly, Tron has recorded 19 out of 30 days in the green (63%) with a price volatility of 4.04% over the last 30 days.

Everlodge (ELDG) revolutionizes real estate sector with AI monitoring technology

Everlodge (ELDG) has made significant strides in revolutionizing the real estate industry, introducing a new approach to the property business. In the past, ownership of luxurious villas was limited only to the rich.

Everlodge’s pioneering platform disrupts this long-standing tradition. This has opened up luxury property investing to a wider audience using NFT fractional ownership. Furthermore, Everlodge has used AI technology to enhance the real estate sector. Now, users can monitor asset prices globally.

This AI tool is designed to provide real-time asset price insights for specific locations and time-frames. It can also predict favorable markets for real estate investment. Everlodge has a native token called ELDG. The token grants its holders various benefits like discounts on fees, governance rights and VIP membership.

ELDG tokens can also be staked to earn passive income. It is currently priced at $0.025, with some experts predicting a potential rise in the future. The valuation is driven by Everlodge’s integration with the massive $280 trillion global real estate market.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG), please visit their website.

