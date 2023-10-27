Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

How much chaos can a company endure before it irreparably breaks down? Sometimes it feels as if Elon Musk is testing that question to the point of destruction as he paid $44 billion a year ago this week for Twitter — which has since been renamed X.

The good news is that it looks like a social media company with strong network effects can largely survive. If new chief executive Linda Yaccarino is to be believed, Ax is at least on its way to breaking even.

However, the not so good news is that Musk’s shock treatment has seriously affected his trophy purchases. Many users say the level of polarization has intensified and critics claim hate speech has flourished. Many advertisers have fled, leaving X’s business much smaller than it was a year ago. And Musk hasn’t addressed the underlying problems that have long made Twitter a byword of unfulfilled possibilities, let alone offering a coherent explanation for what he wants X to be.

Musk thrives on chaos, but even by his standards, the turmoil in the first months after his takeover was shocking. As advertisers fled, the billionaire announced several rounds of massive job cuts and warned that bankruptcy was a possibility. When large numbers of engineers were fired or quit their jobs, many in the tech world predicted that it would be only a matter of time before the network collapsed. And as Musk cuts back on content moderation, predictions of an audience exodus became rife.

It’s been a year, the network has not crashed. Many of Musk’s critics — particularly among journalists — are still addicted to the service, even as they hold their noses and tweet their contempt.

Yet the business has suffered huge losses. According to Sensor Tower, nearly half of the top 100 advertisers from before Musk’s acquisition have left the platform entirely. The five biggest advertisers – including Amazon, Mondelez and Unilever – have cut their spending by an average of two-thirds in the month before the company was acquired. The appointment of a CEO with deep ties to the media and advertising worlds has so far had no significant impact on bringing back advertisers.

“It has been and continues to be a disaster,” said US advertising industry analyst Brian Weiser. It’s not just that advertisers have backed off out of fear that their brands will appear with hateful content: Visser says Musk himself has poisoned the company by publicly attacking advertisers who opted out early after his acquisition. had stepped back within days, making it unlikely they would take the risk. I am returning.

Twitter’s workforce reductions at least helped Musk keep the company afloat. The number of employees has reportedly fallen by more than 80 percent to 1,500. While Musk has made a virtue of cutting tasks like content moderation to promote greater freedom of expression, the cuts have deeply affected all of the platform’s operations. In Weiser’s words: “They are no longer organized to be a big business.”

At least Twitter’s audience remains largely intact, even if it is showing signs of declining. According to data reported by Apptopia, the number of people using the company’s app every day has declined by 13 percent since before Musk’s acquisition.

X has faced a direct attack from rivals trying to take advantage of its disorganization. Meta made a splash with Threads, an X clone attached to its Instagram app. But according to GWS Magnify, its daily viewership is only 7 percent that of Twitter.

Bluesky, the social network backed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, has doubled its audience over the past three months. With only an estimated 2 percent of X’s audience, according to GWS, it’s still small. But signs that journalists and other influential people have begun to post more actively on Bluesky mean the threat may be greater than the current audience size.

At the same time, his promise to revitalize the company’s product development hasn’t led to the kind of significant changes that could attract a much larger audience or meaningfully increase engagement levels. Many complain that the flood of small adjustments has only served to hurt the experience. If Musk has a vision of turning X into an “everything app” that can meet the many digital needs of its users, he hasn’t revealed it yet.

