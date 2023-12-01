Rates spark: Markets are cutting rates

Even though yields have managed to increase to some extent, curve steepening (dis-inversion) continues. According to the Fed’s term premium model, the term ‘discount’ to US 2 years is 25 bp, which suggests that it is 25 bp higher than the discount to rate expectations over the next two years. However, we would argue that once we reach the point where the Fed is actually cutting rates the current rate relaxations will become much deeper. This makes us comfortable with the 2-year yield while maintaining the implicit discount to future rate expectations. That said, for players who believe in the higher-long narrative, then the 2-year yield is very low, at least 25bp (not our view).

The same Fed model for the 10 year presents it with a broadly neutral term premium. It was at 50bp when the 10-year Treasury yield was 5%. Going back to 4.5% the term premium disappeared, and the 10-year yield is now even lower. The term zero term premium does not make much theoretical sense, but in recent years, and especially during years when inflation expectations were low, we have come to use it as a negative term premium. The 10-year term premium should not be negative, which argues for some stabilization at or near current levels for a period. Further, a further increase in the rate cut allowance would push the 10-year yield lower again. This is our preferred structural approach looking ahead over the next few months.

Macro data is trending towards lower inflation risks and higher growth risks. It seems that the favorite statement of Fed spokespersons is to acknowledge that the funds rate is likely to peak. The real question is how long it stays there. Chair Powell’s fiery exchange at Atlanta’s Spielman College on Friday will be closely watched, but it is unlikely he will provide much information. The market has taken a good portion of the tightening off in recent weeks through low market rates and tight credit spreads. November was a record month in terms of total returns on bonds. There is no reason for Chair Powell to react in a way that would move things in that direction; At least not yet.

Source: think.ing.com