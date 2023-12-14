Rates Spark: Does the Fed Know Something We Don't?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s terminology at the press conference was such that one should suspect he knows much more than we do. And this is not about macro data. we can see that. It’s more about what the Fed will be looking under the hood. Perhaps in commercial real estate, or single-family residential rentals or private loans, or any other sector of the system that may find itself at extreme risk for rising rates, underwater and vulnerable to breakdown. . We don’t know for sure, but a Fed chairman who insists that he understands the dangers that arise from keeping rates high for too long seems to be ringing alarm bells.

Along with the Fed, the market has also priced in an additional 25bp rate cut for 2024, now at 150bp cumulative. The entire curve shifts downward based on real rates. The 2/10 year curve has also become steeper. This is a meaningful result. The question now is whether the 2 year can actually break free and slide down as a driver of the yield curve, taking it out of the front end. This traditionally lasts for three months before the actual rate cut. If we are on the verge of doing that, but not quite there yet.

This is a notable move in the market, especially when combined with some final auctions, indicating resistance to the falling market rates narrative (on the long end). But there have been no obstacles in its way from Chair Powell and the FOMC. Recent data have not actually confirmed a dramatic decline in yields. But today the Fed has helped do this. A much more hawkish Fed had been expected.

The next question is where is the fair value for 10 years. We think it’s 4%. It’s based on the idea that the funds rate goes to 3% and we’re adding a 100bp curve to that. We are going to come down to 4% with a target of 3.5% as the theme of 2024. But moving from below 4% to 3.5% would be an overshoot process. If something breaks, we take a quick look at it all and move to a new environment. This has not happened yet, but we feel the risk has increased.

