Rates rise, sentiment softens – real inflation already on target; Is a recession imminent?

10-year treasury rate universal value advisor

The steady rise in interest rates continued last week, despite Fedspeak saying the Fed would remain in “pause” mode until at least November 1.scheduled tribe meeting. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes closed at 4.91% on Friday (Oct. 20). During the trading day, the 10-year crossed the 5% level (4.995%) before retreating at the close (see chart). We think a 5% decline is likely this coming week.

Earlier in the week, Waller, a member of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), said that, because monetary policy is delayed, the Fed should “wait and see” what results would come from earlier actions. Are. This was in line with several other recent FOMC speakers, and it’s clear the Fed will remain “on hold” at its upcoming meeting set. Powell and several other FOMC members have indicated that raising rates has clearly tightened financial conditions and that it is “doing the Fed’s job” for them.

This increase in rates seems unfair. Less aggressiveness is believed to lead to lower rates, not higher rates. We found a Bloomberg article dated October 18 titled “China sells most US securities in four years…” The article states that “the bulk of the $21.2 billion sale was in Treasuries and US equities.. .” So, this may be part of the issue. But we think there’s more to the story.

As we noted in our previous blog, hostilities in the Middle East have economic consequences. One of them, we think, is an increase in interest rates. Note that the surge in the charts coincides with the beginning of Middle East hostilities. With more risk in the world, we think the “market risk premium,” (the “real” amount of required return after inflation) has increased; Thus rates have risen despite the Fed making it clear they are still on “pause.”

While almost all sentiment indicators are falling, the real data is painting a picture of an economy that is still growing rapidly. Of course, the most recent data are subject to revision, most of which, until recently, have been negative.

Take the jobs data: Initial unemployment claims are hovering around 200K. Although at first glance this may appear to be a large number, it is not. This represents general employment turnover. Still, we’re seeing an increase in layoff announcements. Challenger, Gray & Christmas says layoffs are up +58% from a year ago and we’ve had some big layoff announcements. Last week (ending October 21) Nokia announced layoffs at -14K, Scotiabank at -3% and Nestle at -542 positions. Meanwhile the five biggest banks (except JPMorgan) have laid off -20K so far in 2023, and we’re told the biggest cuts are still to come. As a result, we expect initial claims and the unemployment rate to increase.

Consumers performed better than we thought in the third quarter. Real retail sales rose 1.7%, and we expect third-quarter GDP to be announced at the end of the month to be in the 4%-4.5% range. Some economists have pointed out that most of the jump in those retail sales was due to “excess savings,” a polite term for the $5 trillion of free money from pandemic fiscal policies. He says that “excess” ultimately ended in the third quarter (see right side of chart).

personal savings rate Haver Analytics, BEA, Rosenberg Research

And now we can see the first signs of a reduction in spending. Redbook reported that same-store sales fell -2.2% in the first half of October. Furthermore, to “keep up” with inflation, consumers have increasingly relied on their credit cards. If one typically fills one’s gas tank by paying with a credit card, higher gas prices increase the amount of the credit balance. It’s the same with other retail purchases. There are three problems here:

Consumers quickly reach their maximum credit balance; Minimum monthly payment increases; As a result crimes are increasing.

new delinquent credit card balance Haver Analytics, New York Fed, Consumer Credit Panel

To make matters worse, banks have tightened lending not only to consumers, but also to businesses. This is sure to have an impact on economic growth in the future.

Banks are tightening up on giving C&I loans to big and small firms Haver Analytics, Federal Reserve, FRB Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

sentiment index

All sentiment indices are also in decline. These indices tell us the mood of businesses or consumers and give an outlook about the future.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell to 63.0 in October from 68.1 in September. It is noteworthy that during the recession the average of this index is 71.4. The expected business conditions sub-index for 2024 fell from 74 in September to 60 in October, a notable decline in the history of the index. And auto purchase plans dropped from 66 in August to 52 in October.

IMF (International Monetary Fund) reduced the global growth rate for 2024 from 3.2% to 2.9%. For China, they cut their 2024 growth forecast to 4.4% from 5.2%. Anything below 5% is generally associated with a recession in China.

The Conference Board’s key economic indicators have been falling for 18 consecutive months (data just released). According to the chart, there have never been so many consecutive negative months without a recession. The CEO Confidence Index fell from 48 in Q3 to 46 in Q4 (below 50 indicating a “contraction”). Expectations for the next six months were similar (43 in Q4 vs. 45 in Q3). And the wage growth survey indicated intentions for <3% wage growth in 2024.

Leading Economic Indicators (17-month percentage change) Haver Analytics, Conference Board, Rosenberg Research

The University of Michigan’s monthly survey asks consumers about current home and auto buying conditions. The chart says it all! Because mortgage rates are now hovering near 8%, consumers’ propensity to buy homes is now at or below the levels of the early 1980s. Note that vehicle purchasing conditions are at near all-time lows (lower only during the pandemic).

Current conditions for purchasing a house and vehicle Havre Analytics, University of Michigan, Rosenberg Research

On top of these sentiment indicators, we see that average weekly earnings are falling (-0.2% in September). They have been negative for three months in a row, four of the last five, and, on a year-to-date basis, are flat (-0.1%).

Accommodation

There is continuous weakness in the figures. Existing home sales decreased -2.0% in September, down -15% from a year earlier, and are at a 13-year low.

housing affordability index Haver Analytics, NAR, Rosenberg Research

The Housing Affordability Index is now at a 47-year low for two reasons:

30-year fixed rate mortgages are now in the 8% range; Most current homeowners have mortgage rates below 4%. Unless they are forced to move out of town (e.g. changing jobs), the incentive to sell is quite low (some commentators have described it as being “prisoners in their own homes”). As a result, inventory is low, and prices, which would normally fall in a market like this, have stagnated (+0.3% from August to September) because there is less inventory of homes for sale.

inflation

On the inflation front, once again we come back to the methodology of the BLS. The chart below shows 1) the real year-over-year percentage change in multi-family rents (green) and 2) the shelter cost component of the CPI (orange). Because there are so many delays in the BLS calculations, we know rents will continue to fall. Additionally, on the supply side, multi-family units under construction are at a 50-year high. Completions of those multi-family units were 10% higher in September versus August and 15% higher than a year ago. Therefore, a sharply falling CPI shelter component (35% of CPI and 45% of core CPI) over the next year or so is warranted. Meanwhile, vacancy rates are rising.

Shelter inflation is set to be far more moderate Yardie, Moody’s, Zandi, Maudlin

Because we already know the data that will go into the CPI calculation for shelter costs, the SF Fed’s recent forecast of headline and core inflation for the remainder of this year and into 2024 should be taken especially seriously by the FOMC. The chart shows that by mid-2024, both headline and core CPI will be below 2%.

Where is inflation going according to the SF Fed Haver Analytics, BLS, Rosenberg Research

We say this with great confidence because, if one removes the distorted shelter component of the BLS, the CPI is already down 2% year over year!

CPI X. Shelter Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

Ultimately, China’s economy is likely to fall into recession. The chart shows that both their manufacturing PPI and their export value are declining rapidly. China plays a huge role in world trade.

PPI: Manufacturing; export price index Haver Analytics, NBS, Rosenberg Research

final thoughts

Interest rates increased in October. Some of this is likely due to supply issues (both new issuance and the sale of a significant amount of US Treasuries by China). More importantly, we believe much of the increase is a result of higher risk perception (requiring higher returns) due to the conflict in the Middle East.

While hard data still shows economic growth, our view is that we have missed the opportunity for a “soft landing” and a recession has either already begun or is imminent. Monetary policy is quite tight and monetary aggregates are now negative on a year-to-date basis (for the first time historically). The real rate of inflation, combined with current shelter costs, is below the Fed’s 2% target. Note to Chairman Powell: Any expectation of a “soft landing” will dictate the direction the Fed will take Now (it is unlikely). Powell & Co. appears to be more concerned about lagging and co-occurrence indicators than leading indicators.

(it is unlikely). Powell & Co. appears to be more concerned about lagging and co-occurrence indicators than leading indicators. Internationally, China appears to be in recession. This can only have a deflationary effect on the rest of the world.

,Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog,