Rate cut expected, Nvidia’s results drive investors back to AI funds

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) – Investors poured money into an exchange-traded fund tracking artificial intelligence stocks after six straight weeks of outflows on the back of strong quarterly results from chipmaker Nvidia and rising optimism that U.S. interest rates will peak.

ETFs tracking AI stocks started the year strong due to the viral success of ChatGPT, until the rally slowed after June on fears that persistently high US interest rates would hurt valuations of technology companies.

The growing possibility of a sharp rate cut by the Federal Reserve next year has also driven investors toward beaten-down Treasuries, pushing Treasury yields lower and boosting rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks.

“Improved inflation data and the possibility of a rate cut in the second half of 2024 have maintained market optimism throughout November, contributing to investor interest,” said Tejas Desai, AVP, Research Analyst, Global X.

“In general, generative AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to adoption and monetization, and we are starting to see solid revenue and profit opportunities emerging.”

The chipmaker’s strong results on Tuesday have also been a key factor in boosting sentiment around AI ETFs, said Aniket Ullal, head of ETF data and analytics at CFRA.

Daily inflows into the fund on Wednesday were $17.2 million, reaching their highest level in more than two months after Nvidia forecast total revenue above Wall Street targets as supply-chain issues eased the deal.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

