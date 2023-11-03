Raspberry Pi receives investment from Arm

Arm Holdings PLC, a global leader in semiconductor and software design, recently made a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd., acquiring a minority stake in the company. The move marks the continuation and strengthening of a successful long-term partnership between the two companies, which began in 2008. The main objective of the collaboration between Arm and Raspberry Pi is to provide critical solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) developer community.

The demand for edge computing is accelerating due to the proliferation of more demanding IoT and AI applications. Edge computing refers to the practice of data processing near the edge of the network, where data is being generated, rather than in a centralized data-processing warehouse. The move is driven by the need for faster processing speeds, lower bandwidth usage and lower latency.

raspberry pi arm input

UK-based technology company Raspberry Pi is an important player in this field. Its solutions are providing low-cost, high-performance computing to people and businesses around the world. Raspberry Pi devices, which are small, single-board computers, have gained immense popularity due to their affordability and versatility. These devices have found a wide range of applications from personal projects and educational devices to industrial IoT.

“Arm technology has always been central to the platforms we build, and this investment is an important milestone in our long-term partnership.” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi. “Using Arm technology as the foundation of our current and future products gives us increased compute performance, energy efficiency and access to a broader software ecosystem, as we look to bring entry-level solutions to everyone from students and enthusiasts to professional developers.” continue to overcome barriers to large-scale commercial IoT systems.

The partnership between Arm and Raspberry Pi has resulted in the release of several popular Arm-based Raspberry Pi products for students, enthusiasts, and commercial developers. The most recent flagship product, the Raspberry Pi 5, became available in late October. The device, like its predecessors, is expected to further the companies’ shared vision of making computing accessible to all by reducing barriers to innovation.

“Arm and Raspberry Pi share a vision of making computing accessible to everyone by lowering the barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere can learn, experience, and create new IoT solutions,” said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Internet of Things line of business, Arm. “With the rapid growth of edge and endpoint AI applications, platforms like the Raspberry Pi, built on Arm, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally by enabling developers to innovate faster and more easily. “This strategic investment is a testament to our continued commitment to the developer community and our partnership with Raspberry Pi.”

Other articles of interest to you on the topic of Raspberry Pi Mini PC SBC may be found:

Raspberry Pi’s platforms built on Arm technology are key to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally. Arm technology is central to the platforms created by the Raspberry Pi, providing compute performance, energy efficiency, and access to an extensive software ecosystem. This ecosystem includes a wide range of software tools, libraries, and services that developers can use to create and deploy applications.

The strategic investment by Arm is a testament to their continued commitment to the developer community and their partnership with Raspberry Pi. This move not only strengthens their relationship but also reinforces Arm’s dedication to fostering innovation within the global computing community.

The Raspberry Pi, with Arm’s support, aims to continue to remove the barriers to entry for everyone from students and enthusiasts to professional developers deploying large-scale commercial IoT systems. Through their hardware and software solutions, they are making high-performance computing accessible to a broader audience and enabling the development of innovative applications in the IoT field.

Arm’s investment in the Raspberry Pi marks a significant step forward in the advancement of accessible, high-performance computing. By combining Arm’s cutting-edge technology with Raspberry Pi’s commitment to affordability and accessibility, the partnership is set to drive innovation and growth in the IoT developer community.

Filed Under: Technology News, Top News





Latest Geeky Gadget Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles contain affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our disclosure policy.

Source: www.geeky-gadgets.com