Rarible launches RaribleX: marketplace product as a service to bring NFTs to the masses – Cryptosaurus

Rare announced the launch of RaribleX On Wednesday, an NFT marketplace solution aims to empower consumer brands and developers on Web2 and Web3 with a turnkey solution that helps them launch and grow digital communities through NFTs.

Alex SalnikovRarible’s co-founder told Benzinga: “It’s a big day for Rarible, marking two years today. We launched Rarible X – a marketplace as a service product for future use cases of NFTs. , We’re all about helping brands, communities, and artists create fully branded marketplace experiences with custom search and UX. Mattel, Animoca and McFarlane will be among the first users.”

Salnikov will speak at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference on November 14. The event will discuss the evolving role of NFTs and their utility beyond art and collectibles.

Rarible sees it as a way to bring the masses to Web3, Comment On Twitter (x): “We’ve been busy engaging the masses…a product two years in the making. Introducing RaribleX.”

Rarible launched in 2020, so this product has been on its roadmap for most of its history. In its press release, Rarible does not focus on the huge rise and subsequent decline in art and collectible NFTs, but instead points to the creation of very engaged online communities as the real innovation for brands in particular.

“Since its record growth in 2021, NFTs have continued to engage thousands of individuals in diverse, vibrant communities, attracting billions of trading volumes across countless blockchain protocols. While some brands prefer Nike, gucciAnd starbucks “Having already begun to explore how NFT technology can deepen brand loyalty and community engagement, many other brands and the Web3 ecosystem are just beginning to explore the potential of NFTs,” Rarible he said. ,

“RaribleX aims to make the world of NFTs as intuitive as possible for brands, creators, developers, and their respective audiences,” the company said.

RaribleX aims to reduce the pain points of launching an NFT or secondary NFT marketplace with a few unique tools, including:

A launchpad for the distribution that includes a range of Open Edition drops, auctions, and minting mechanics.

Access to Rarible’s extensive inventory from multiple chains and markets, which helps power new secondary NFT markets.

Ability to enforce custom controls on fees and creator royalties.

Ability to customize the branding of your interface.

integration with metamask And coinbase But Ethereum And polygon ,

And But And , Credit card checkout option – ideal for attracting people from outside the Web3 space.

Rarible highlights its work on intellectual property (IP) such as smurfs, barbieAnd DC Comics And said that he wants to support all brands and creators to develop in Web3 through RaribleX.

“The next surge is already happening behind the scenes, and it’s being driven by innovative consumer brands who are creating next-level online experiences for their communities,” Rarible said on Twitter (x). “We are bringing these solutions to market for convenience.” The next cycle of Web3 adoption.”

Other NFT marketplaces including open seaprovide open-source APIs, but Rarible is confident they are offering an alternative that will empower people in and out of the Web3 space without the need for custom coding.

“We spent four years learning how to run faster,” Salnikov said. RaribleX is the culmination of years of learning, building, and development, and we are thrilled to begin this new chapter for NFTs and the broader Web3 universe. ,

