Rare whiskey auction market is getting 'soft', new report says - Decanter

Years of strong growth have led to a more mixed picture on better and scarcer whiskey auction market in 2023, according to the latest annual report from Scottish corporate finance boutique Noble & Co., in partnership with data intelligence group Brainwave.

The data shows that auction sales of whiskey priced at more than £1,000 per bottle have seen a 7% decline in value in the year to 30 September 2023 compared to the previous 12 months, despite a 10% increase in sales volume. .

The findings, which are largely based on UK auction sales of single malt Scotch, add evidence of greater uncertainty in the market this year.

The report’s authors said new investors and enthusiasts are still flocking to the fine and rare whiskey auction market, but there is a shift toward lower-priced bottles. He noted a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, including high inflation.

The data shows auction sales of whiskeys worth more than £100-a-bottle rose 17% in volume terms over the 12-month period, yet the total value of sales was flat on the previous year.

‘It’s been a tough year for fine and rare whiskey investors,’ said Duncan McFadzean, head of food and drink at Noble & Co.

‘Excellent and rare whiskey has enjoyed an almost impeccable reputation for being one of the best performing alternative investments available. “What we see now is a mixed picture, where increasing transaction volume is accompanied by weak value per transaction.”

Ultra-rare whiskeys are still able to command stratospheric prices.

Sotheby’s recently reported a new world record price for a bottle of whiskey after selling it at auction. The Macallan 1926 Single Malt Scotch For approximately £2.2 million ($2.7 million) including buyer’s premium.

McFadzen said, ,Although there will always be standout moments, such as the recent Macallan 1926 sale, the broader picture shows that the market is softening.’

McFadzean said price sensitivity at both the top and bottom end of the whiskey auction market due to weak economic conditions will continue through 2024.

Noble and Company report That said, The Macallan remains the most popular distillery on the secondary market, with more than 26,500 bottles auctioned in the last 12 months.

The fastest growing whiskey brands by volume in the secondary market were:

Tamdhu

dalmore

Glenturret

Earlier this year, a whiskey sub-index published within the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index fell 4% in the year to June 30.

UK Merchant Bordeaux Index recently reported Slowdown in rare whiskey price growthHowever, this did not lead to a decline in prices.

Recent signs of turbulence also point to strong upside for the market.

Knight Frank’s whiskey sub-index, compiled by Rare Whiskey 101 and tracking UK auction prices, was still up 322% over 10 years. It overtook other luxury ‘passion investments’ including wine, jewellery, art, handbags and cars.

