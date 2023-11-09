Rare stock-market event? Here’s how many times the S&P 500 has had a 9-day winning streak over the last 95 years.

Published: November 9, 2023 10:50 am ET

Stock market bulls were attempting to push the S&P 500 index to a ninth consecutive winning session on Thursday, which would be its longest winning streak since 2004.

While such an event may not be as rare as it seems, it could yield some astronomical comparisons if the trend continues beyond Thursday, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note.

In his “Chart of the Day,” Reed writes that going back to 1928, the S&P 500 SPX and its predecessors have seen 31 nine-day winning streaks, or one every 3.1 years. The chart below shows how the current 8-day period as of Wednesday’s end would have played out on a historical basis.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP extended its winning streak to 10 days on Wednesday, its longest since November 2021 after 11 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA snapped a seven-day winning streak.

As the charts and data show, the S&P 500’s current run is hardly a regular occurrence, but if bulls can extend this streak for a few more days beyond Thursday they will be in rarefied air indeed.

Reed broke down the frequency of winning streaks, up to a record 14-day run that occurred more than 50 years ago (figures are cumulative, reflecting how many times the S&P 500 has passed these points):

8-day winning streak has happened 63 times (on average about every 1.5 years)

A 9-day series has occurred 31 times (on average about every 3.1 years).

A 10-day series has occurred 15 times (on average about every 6.3 years).

A series of 11 days has occurred 8 times (on average about every 11.9 years).

A series of 12 days has occurred 5 times (on average about every 19 years)

The 13-day series has occurred once (on average about every 95 years).

The 14-day series has occurred once (on average about every 95 years).

“So the current round is something that happens on average every 18 months. However, this race continues for each day, with the rarity value almost doubling until we reach beyond 12 days, a point where there is only one longer race, 14 days in 1971. Winning streak,” he wrote.

In other words, if the market continues to rise next week, Reed said, “we could see an event even rarer than Halley’s Comet.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com