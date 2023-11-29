Prosecutors portrayed the YSL Crew as a “pack” and Young Thug as its “wolf” in their opening statement.

The trial of famed rapper Young Thug has begun, and Georgia prosecutors allege that the Grammy-winner serves as the leader of a criminal gang called YSL (Youth Slime Life).

Controversially, the rapper’s lyrics have been heard as evidence in the case.

The thug named Jeffery Lamar Williams, born in Atlanta, is being charged with violating the Georgia Anti-Racketeering and Gang Lawsamong other crimes.

He faced indictment last year along with more than two dozen other individuals, including fellow-rapper and collaborator Gunna, five of whom went through the trial with him.

The trial is anticipated to last several months and is likely to include testimony from several high-profile figures in the music industry.

Initial court proceedings and opening statements

The trial’s opening day on Monday (27 November) saw continued objections, delays and requests for a mistrial, leading Judge Ural Glanville to express that he was “not happy with it”.

During opening statements, Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrian Love quoted Rudyard Kipling’s “The Law of the Jungle” to portray the YSL Crew as a “pack” and its alleged leader, Young Thug. Started using as a metaphor for. As a “wolf”

Love informed the jury that the rapper oversaw a series of crimes, creating a figurative “pit” in Fulton County that “sucked the youth, innocence and even the lives of some of its youngest members. “

Despite interruptions from defense attorneys, Love insisted that Williams’ lyrics “bear an awful lot of significance to real life.”

He said, “We did not pursue any song to solve any murder.” “Law enforcement in Fulton County pursued the murders and found the lyrics.

The lyrics of Williams’ track “Take It to Trial” featuring Yak Gotti and Gunna were performed by Love: “For the imaginary ones you know I kill, take it to trial, I beat it twice, state . I’m undefeated like the feds came and snatched me away, don’t know. No point asking, I was on Blevland. Stuck like a magnet. B***ha*sn***a. I would have shot your mother Need to stand down. I muster up my stamina. Take it to hearing, get the appeal, take it to hearing. Yes, you’ll ruin them”.

Other songs cited by prosecutors include Williams’ 2018 song “Anybody” nicki minaj: “I never killed anyone, but I have something to do with that body. I have roads on my back (…) I get all kinds of cash, I’m a general.”

The trial is expected to last several months to a year.

What are the charges against Young Thug?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of the same year.

The second indictment charges Young Thug and 27 others with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO.

The rapper faces drug and gun charges as well as participating in criminal street gang activity.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other men co-founded a violent criminal street gang called Young Slime Life, or YSL, in 2012, which they say is linked to the National Bloods gang.

In addition to the specific charges, the August indictment includes a detailed list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of an alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

That list includes an allegation that Young Thug threatened to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall in July 2015.

What does Young Thug’s defense attorney say?

Young Thug’s attorneys have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. He argues that YSL is merely a record label.

Notable artists affiliated with YSL include Gunna and Lil Keed. Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, and travis scott Has also announced his affiliation with YSL, despite the lack of contractual commitments.

The rapper has declared himself innocent.

What punishment will the young thug face if he is convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

The other five charges also carry possible prison sentences.

