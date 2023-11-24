Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by a woman who says he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Advertisement

A new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday (November 23) accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

it is Second sexual harassment case Brought this month against Mr. Combs.

The lawsuit by Combs’ former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura alleges that Combs raped and physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally abused her during their relationship, when she was 19 and he was 37. Was.

Combs denied the allegations. However, The case was quickly dropped Because Combs and Ventura settled the lawsuit to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

The new lawsuit filed by Joey Dickerson-Neal alleges that Combs “intentionally” drugged and sexually assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University.

The lawsuit also alleges that Combs filmed the alleged incident, and that he showed the video to other people under “revenge pornography.”

Dickerson-Neal reportedly “reluctantly agreed” to have dinner with Combs at a restaurant in Harlem and he “pressured” her to stay with him afterward. During the dinner, she was reportedly drugged by Combs, and soon she was “in a physical state where she could not stand or walk independently”. The lawsuit alleges he then “went to the location where he was staying to sexually assault her.”

The lawsuit alleges that Dickerson-Neal’s life “degenerated” and that she was hospitalized due to severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

As a result, Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified damages from Combs, including “redress for the injuries she suffered as a result of being a victim of sexual harassment, abuse, and revenge porn.”

A representative for Combs denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned upside down. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is fabricated and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicated companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

additional sources • CNN, TMZ

Source