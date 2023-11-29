WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to rationalstate ‘S recent market reports, global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Price is estimated US$18.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow strongly CAGR of more than 3.4% Over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Rapid medical diagnostics refers to methods and systems that are designed to rapidly and efficiently diagnose various medical problems or infections. When compared to traditional diagnostic methods, which can take hours or days, these diagnostics are distinguished by their ability to deliver results quickly and often within minutes. Rapid medical diagnostics covers a wide range of applications, such as infectious disorders, cardiovascular problems, pregnancy testing and others.

Governments and healthcare organizations globally are recognizing the importance of rapid diagnosis in improving healthcare outcomes. Initiatives and investments in health care infrastructure, especially in terms of infectious disease control, drive the market.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global rapid medical diagnostics market has been analyzed Based on market segments including type, technology, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific), The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market information for the global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market covering market size based on different products/services/devices, demand estimation in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, market value (US$/Euro million) Does it. Margin analysis, financial assessments, historical and forecast data across the value chain, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, over the counter (OTC) kits remain dominant with a revenue share of 61% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the lateral flow technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$18.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$23.0 billion growth rate 3.4% major section lateral flow key areas Asia Pacific major market mover growing elderly population

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing number of government initiatives Profile of companies ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Artron Laboratories Inc.

Alpha Scientific Designs, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

BTNX, Inc.

BioMérieux S.A.

recent developments

Cardinal Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the major developments in the global rapid medical diagnostics market include:

In July 2023, in India, EMPE Diagnostics introduced the mFloDx MDR-TB fast test kit for the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This is a one-of-a-kind kit authorized by CDSCO, recognized by WHO and patented in 19 countries.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global rapid medical diagnostics market include ACON Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Artron Laboratories Inc., Alpha Scientific Designs, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, BTNX, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Cardinal Health, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Danaher Corporation, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global quick medical diagnosis Market by Type, Technology, Application, End User and Region

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Analysis by Value (US$million), Volume (thousand units), and Market Share by Type (2019-2030) Over the Counter (OTC) Kit business kit

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Value (US$million), Volume (thousand units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology lateral flow joining of parts solid phase

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Value (US$million), Volume (thousand units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application blood glucose test infectious disease testing cardiometabolic testing Pregnancy and Fertility Testing fecal occult blood test coagulation test Other

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospital and Clinic home care diagnostic laboratories

global Rapid Medical Diagnostics market Value (US$million), Volume (thousand units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the Rapid Medical Diagnostics Report:

What will be the market value of the global rapid medical diagnostics market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

What are the market drivers of the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

What are the key trends in the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

Which is the leading region in the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

Who are the major companies operating in the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

What is the market share of key segments in the global rapid medical diagnostics market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

