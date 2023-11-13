November 13, 2023


In this rapid insight episode, we look at the rise of weight-loss drugs. Don’t sleep on this theme, there may be some dramatic investment implications.

Targeting obesity, these drugs are not just a healthcare game changer but may also have a profound economic impact on the estimated 3% of global GDP that obesity costs.

Leading this transformation are companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which we look at in more detail in the podcast.

Beyond healthcare, the influence of these drugs could extend to industries like fast food, gyms, luxury goods and health insurance.

This pivotal development in healthcare reflects the evolving investment landscape, shaped by breakthrough medical advancements and their widespread implications.

Damien Klassen is Chief Investment Officer at the Macrobusiness Fund, which is powered by Nucleus Wealth.

The information on this blog contains general information and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.

