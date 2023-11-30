Rapid Finance partners with Ramp to provide small businesses faster access to capital

Rapid Finance, an industry leader that helps small businesses get access to working capital when they need it most, and Ramp, an expense management platform designed to help businesses save time and money, today announced a partnership to provide small businesses preferred access to Ramp’s platform. For Rapid Finance’s financing options.

In today’s high-interest rate environment, business owners need financing options to be able to grow and plan for short- and long-term success. Since 2005, Rapid Finance has provided over $3 billion in financing to small businesses and is committed to helping businesses succeed by offering competitive financing for their capital needs. Ramp is also committed to helping its customers succeed through finance automation software that modernizes back-end operations and helps businesses get more from every dollar and hour. With this partnership, small businesses on ramp have access to more financing options to secure the capital needed to effectively run and scale their operations.

“In this market, business owners are under increasing financial pressure and need greater access to financing to meet their capital needs,” said Michael Cohen, Ramp’s Vice President of Partnerships. “We are proud to partner with Rapid Finance to provide businesses with the tools they need to grow.”

“Ramp is at the forefront of modernizing how small businesses manage their spending and it fits well with our mission of leveraging the latest technology to help business owners “How to get access to the necessary capital.” “Both of our organizations share a commitment to growing healthy businesses and have a deep understanding of how small businesses operate and what they need to succeed.”

