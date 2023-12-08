Rapala VMC Corporation: Strong team to implement new 2024-2026 global strategy

Rapala VMC Oyj

To accelerate its transformation process, Rapala VMC Corporation has today announced its new global management team. The new management team, along with a number of other key managers from around the world, will focus on implementing the new strategic plan for 2024-26. An important part of the implementation process is having clear and measurable projects that are focused on Improve profitability and working capital management,

Rapala believes Normalizing the over-demand situation created by Corona virus about to be completed And he believes Rapala will benefit as the market normalizes. The company is closely monitoring market trends and expects the improvement to open up opportunities for new growth plans.

Rapala’s success is not based only on strong Globally renowned brands, But On skilled, professional and committed personnel, The company continuously invests in the development of its personnel and improvement of working conditions to ensure a high level of competence and teamwork. This human-centric approach is an integral part of Rapala’s business philosophy and competitive advantage globally.

To strengthen customer relationships, Rapala will remain in constant touch with its customers and is ready to adapt to changing market conditions. Rapala aims to be the best partner for its customers.

Rapala has successfully launched several new, interesting products for the 2024 season, The most notable of these is the Rapala CrushCity, a collection of very popular soft plastic lures. Many retail chains have reported a strong start to consumer sales and CrushCity has been the best-selling product in its category. This further strengthens the Rapala brand in its most important target market in North America. The soft plastics market is larger than the hard bait market which is already dominated by Rapala. Another positive message from the market is fishing participation climbing above pre-COVID levels.

Rapala pays special attention to strong positive cash flow coupled with accelerated inventory turnover.Together – another turn” strategy. The “One More Turn” strategy provides the flexibility to react quickly to market changes, optimizing the financial performance of the business.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) are essential for monitoring a business and evaluating its success. All Rapala KPIs drive operations in that direction in terms of financial performance, customer satisfaction and process efficiency, among others.

operational improvement measures This includes increasing efficiency in production, optimizing logistics, improving process efficiency, and controlling costs. Digitalization and the use of new global information systems and technology also play an important role in improving Rapala’s business.

Priority : Rapala aims to identify critical business areas that directly affect profitability and market position. This is top priority.

customer focus : We focus on areas that improve customer experience and meet market needs. Satisfied customers support long-term success. Rapala understands the needs and competitive situation of the target market.

Efficiency and cost awareness : Rapala is constantly looking for ways to streamline existing processes and reduce unnecessary costs. Resources will not be very diverse.

Growth potential : Rapala assesses the growth potential of investment segments and invests in product and market segments that bring long-term value. Rapala has ample opportunity to expand in our existing markets and thoughtfully expand our presence in new markets. However, mainly, Rapala is developing its existing business areas.

employee engagement : Rapala will involve its employees in decision making and listen to their ideas to improve efficiency. Committed personnel are an important resource.

Rapala will do Consult experts When needed, such as a financial advisor or industry expert, to gain additional perspective.

This balanced approach helps ensure Resources are allocated in the best possible way To improve business profitability while maintaining a strong position in the market.

Rapala is investing heavily North American market In its operational plan for 2024. Investments are based on careful market research and knowledge, which guides strategic decision making to systematically increase market share. The company strives to identify opportunities in the region and best allocate its resources to meet demand. This focus strengthens Rapala’s position and competitiveness in key market segments.

in the European market, Rapala focuses on restoring and increasing profitability and market share. This sector requires accurate market analysis, competitive monitoring and product portfolio optimization to meet customer needs. Furthermore, effective marketing campaigns and strengthening customer relationships are key elements of improving competitiveness.

in Asian, South American and African Across markets, Rapala leverages the appeal of its strong brands to ensure demand for its products in the market. The strategy is a localized approach, where products can also be tailored to the specific needs of each market. This will strengthen brand awareness and traction, as well as boost Rapala’s positioning and growth opportunities in these regions.

Rapala recently brought negotiations on its new financial package to a favorable conclusion. Rapala will utilize its strong financial position to drive strategic investments, product development, marketing and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Rapala VMC Corporation Target To enhance shareholder value. Rapala keeps investors informed about the company’s plans, achievements and future prospects. Rapala will focus more on corporate responsibility and ethical practices. This is important to ensure long-term success.

Rapala believes that with strict cost control, targeted marketing, personnel training and, especially, further investment The best customer work in the market, the company will be able to succeed outstandingly Both in the short term and especially the long term.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Lars Olberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing company and global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing knives and equipment. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and the distribution network of Rapala VMC is the largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia and the UK. Rapala VMC Group’s brand portfolio includes industry leading brands, Rapala and other global brands such as VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, Strikemaster, Martini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing. In Europe as Okuma. The group, with net sales of 274 million euros in 2022, employs approximately 1,500 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s stock has been listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange since 1998.

