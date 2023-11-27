Rap and the Metaverse: Sony Music’s ‘XR Live’ Project ReVers3:x – Cryptosaurus

Since the pandemic, streamed shows have become a popular format for live performances. Initially, these shows were live streamed as it was not possible to do the shows in person. However, they have evolved over time, and many shows now include elements that create an appeal that only streaming shows are able to do.

An example are shows that use the metaverse – an online 3D virtual space. For example, with the Metaverse, it is easy to completely change the stage, location, and costumes for each song, something that is not possible with individual shows. Furthermore, because the venue is the internet, it is easy for listeners in Japan or around the world to enjoy watching the show using their everyday smartphones. For example, in August 2020, Kenshi Yonezu became the first Japanese artist to hold a virtual Fortnite show with his Kenshi Yonezu 2020 Event / Stray Sheep in FortniteYeonzu himself appeared as an avatar wearing a sheep mask on his jacket stray sheep Album. Fans (or, rather, avatars of fans) gathered from all over the world to watch his performance.

In the case of the Fortnite show, the performance on stage was not technically performed by Kenshi Yonezu himself, but by his avatar. This certainly did not sit well with some listeners, who wanted to see the actual artists perform. But what if instead of avatars, the actors themselves were performing in the metaverse? ReVers3:x (pronounced “reverse cross”), produced and released by Sony Music Labels, is an “XR” miniature live performance project that attempts to create content that combines the best parts of individual live performances and metaverse live performances. Combines. brings together.

XR stands for “cross-reality”, a collective term for the pioneering technologies of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). ReVers3:x utilizes Sony Group’s latest technologies for volumetric capture using 3D cameras. This technology captures both the movements of the subjects being filmed and their location as 3D data. With volumetric video, people can enjoy high resolution, natural-feeling live video that actually resembles the artist performing within the virtual space. Another key point of the project is that original virtual spaces that act as performance stages can be created for each performance.

ReVers3:x is updated irregularly, but has been used for a total of four live performances so far. These performances were broadcast worldwide via its official YouTube channel, and the channel’s archives include all four performances. Most of these shows are performed by hip-hop artists. For the first show, held amid the pandemic in March 2022, they chose artist Kiju. The second show in May 2022 included an NFT artist Ozworld. The third show, which was the first to be broadcast live, was a multi-artist show consisting of Chehon, Ryoff Karma and Chico Carlito.

And most recently, the fourth show aired on October 30, 2023: Boso Tokyo Presents “ReVers3:x feat. Girl Power.” The show, the project’s first collaboration, was held within Virtual Halloween 2023, an online event organized by KDDI, Future Design Shibuya, and Shibuya City Tourism Association. Perhaps due to the Shibuya location, or perhaps inspired by the “Y2K” trend, the concept of the event was “gyaru”. The main cast was Yayoi Damon, a singer-songwriter and choreographer who has recently gained considerable attention by supplying the music for Hypnosis Mike, and the Damon-led creative team Sister Hood and dancer Brownfish Ari, makeup artists such as Manufacturers are involved. and designer Marin Kadowacki, and DJ Zuna. The show also featured three female rappers: Cyber ​​Rui, who was a finalist for Abema rapstar tanjyou 2021Ri(c)hye, who rose to fame with her “High School Girl Battle” with Chanmina on BS Sky Perfect TV Bazooka!!! high school rap tournament, and MaRI, who is still fresh in our memories due to her guest role in Awitch’s “Bad Bitch Bigaku”. The virtual site also had 10,000 Gyaru audience members. With the stage set, a Halloween-inspired design created in conjunction with the Boso Tokyo NFT project, this was a show where you could feel the same excitement and passion through the screen as a real, in-person performance.

ReVers3:x defines itself as a “collaboration project that combines planning and production for real-world live events, exhibition programs, NFTs and more,” focusing on XR live performances. Its official YouTube channel features not only live show videos, but also behind-the-scenes videos and original music by the project’s own virtual artist, ICQ. It shares the excitement in different ways, both from a musical and technical perspective.

whole world. XR. NFT. Each keyword in ReVers3:x is one that has made headlines in today’s Japanese entertainment content industry. All eyes are on the future to see what new creations the Sony Group will create using its cutting-edge technologies.

