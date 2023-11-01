Ranu Jung celebrated as Ernst & Young Innovator of Year

Photo submitted

Ranu Jung in blue blouse accepting the Ernst & Young Innovator of the Year award.

The Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce and Ernst & Young, LLP, the global professional services firm, honored Ranu Jung, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor of the University of Arkansas, distinguished professor of biomedical engineering and founding executive director of the Institute for Integrative and… Innovative Research (I³R), as Innovator of the Year during its breakout session at the 2023 NWA Tech Summit on Tuesday.

The Chamber’s Innovator of the Year award, sponsored by Ernst & Young for the past several years, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding technical or entrepreneurial talent, making positive contributions to Northwest Arkansas and advancing the region’s economic ecosystem. have helped.

“I believe in a broad definition of innovation,” says Jung. “A definition that includes, in addition to the more traditional use in the context of scientific and technological progress, innovation in how we think, how we solve problems, and how we work.” I³R embodies this broad definition of innovation – we are doing new things in new ways for the purpose of positive social impact – and I am proud of our incredible, diverse group of researchers, engineers, social scientists and operations leaders. It is a pleasure to accept the Innovator of the Year award on behalf of the team that is bringing innovation through a convergence approach to life.

A world-renowned researcher and innovator, Jung was selected in October 2021 to lead the development of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, a university-wide unit designed to advance research and innovation for economic development. Designed to be a new hub. Growth and development throughout the Northwest Arkansas region and the state of Arkansas.

“EY is committed to building a better working world,” said Tara Murphree, partner in EY’s local NWA office. “We believe in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic growth that is sustainable and inclusive. We recognize Dr. Ranu Jung for her exceptional ability to drive positive change through her innovative drive, entrepreneurial mindset and visionary vision. “We are thrilled to be honored for this commitment.”

Among his many distinguished achievements, Jung and his team developed the first wireless, implantable, intrafascicular neural-interface system to restore sensations in individuals with upper limb amputation and received FDA approval to conduct first-in-human trials. This work is having an impact in Arkansas. In May, it was announced that the first Arkansan and only the second person in the world had received Jung’s groundbreaking neural-enabled artificial hand system.

Margaret Sowa McCabe, vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Arkansas, said, “Innovator of the Year is a fitting recognition and a testament to Ranu’s impact on the university and our state.” “With a focus on research excellence, we know there is much more to come, and we look forward to achieving even greater levels of innovation and collaboration under his leadership at I³R.”

According to its mission statement, I³R is a leader in solving wicked problems through convergent research across academic, industry, government and non-profit sectors to make positive societal impact by creating and deploying innovations at scale.

Source: news.uark.edu