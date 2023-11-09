Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

A ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank has disrupted the U.S. Treasury market by forcing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China customers to reroute trades, market participants said Thursday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association told members Thursday that ICBC has been hit with ransomware software that paralyzes computer systems until payment is made, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.

According to traders and banks, the attack prevented ICBC from settling Treasury trades on behalf of other market participants. Market participants including hedge funds were rerouting their trades due to the disruption, but he said the impact of the attacks on the functioning of the Treasury market appeared to be limited.

According to some people aware of the incident, ICBC was beginning to restore services by Thursday afternoon.

“The firm has told people they are working to resolve the U.S. Treasury transaction as quickly as possible,” a source familiar with the situation said.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said: “We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

“It’s a big party [the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation]so [it is] “Certainly of great concern, and potentially impacting the liquidity of US Treasuries,” said an executive at a large bank that clears US Treasuries.

ICBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ransomware attacks have increased since the pandemic, partly as remote work has made businesses more vulnerable and cybercriminal groups have become more organized.

However, Alan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, said it was “highly unusual for a bank of their size to be affected in this way”, noting that the financial sector invests more in cybersecurity than any other industry. .

Earlier on Thursday, “magic circle” law firm Allen & Overy was hit by a ransomware attack on its servers, and said it was investigating the impact and notifying affected clients.

This is a developing story

