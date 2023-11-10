Ransomware attack on China's largest bank may impact the US treasury market. cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

A US unit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was hit by a ransomware attack this week that disrupted some of its systems, reportedly affecting liquidity in US Treasuries, contributing to a slight market selloff on Thursday. Gave.

ICBC Financial Services, which is headquartered in New York, said in a statement that the attack on Wednesday was reported to law enforcement. This was in an effort to investigate the incident and recover from the cyber attack.

“We successfully cleared the US Treasury trades executed on Wednesday… and [repurchase agreements] The financing trades were conducted on Thursday,” the statement said.

Ransomware attacks are a form of cyber extortion. The criminal locks the victim’s data or network and demands payment to unblock access.

The systems of ICBC’s head office in Beijing and other domestic and overseas units were not affected by the incident, nor was the ICBC New York branch affected, the unit said.

State-owned ICBC is The largest of China’s “Big Four” banks and the world’s largest lender by assets, according to S&P Global. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the bank was keeping a close eye on the incident.

“It has completed emergency management and supervision in an effort to minimize risk impact and damage,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing.

The Financial Times And Reuters quoted some market participants as saying that trades routed through ICBC were disrupted, affecting market liquidity. It is unclear whether this incident contributed to the weak 30-year bond auction held by the US Treasury on Thursday.

There was a “sharp selloff” in Treasuries following the auction, Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya wrote in a Friday note to investors, adding that yields for a range of different bonds rose.

“Of course, the sudden surge in US yields dampened appetite in US stocks yesterday,” she said. “The US bond auction brought a lot of volatility, questions and uncertainty.”

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all closed lower on Thursday.

China is a major player in the treasury market. China held $805.4 billion worth of Treasury securities as of August, according to the latest data from the US Treasury Department. It is the world’s second largest foreign holder of US Treasury bills after Japan.

Globally, ransomware attacks have disrupted company operations and key public services. The issue has become a national and economic security concern for the administration of President Joe Biden.

