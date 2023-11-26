Ranking the top SF veterans starting pitching targets by HR/9
The SF Giants are in the market for a frontline starting pitcher this winter. One of the characteristics they target is the ability to keep the ball in the ballpark. The Giants pitching staff posted a 1.09 HR/9 rate in 2023, which was the second lowest market in baseball. So, who are the best starting pitching targets in terms of home-run prevention?
The Cleveland Guardians led baseball with a 1.08 HR/9 rate last season. Not surprisingly, his 3.97 staff ERA was one of the better marks in baseball. The Giants were right behind him in that category with a 4.02 staff ERA.
Limiting home runs is one of the most effective ways to prevent runs. Typically, when a pitcher has a high home-run rate, it’s a huge red flag that’s hard to ignore, no matter how the rest of his equipment looks.
One quality the Giants look for in a pitcher is the ability to keep the ball on the ground. He comfortably led baseball with a 48.7 percent ground ball rate last year. A byproduct of this is that it generally results in fewer home runs allowed. It’s really hard to hit a home run on a ground ball.
1. Sonny Gray – 0.39 HR/9
If the Giants could create a pitcher in a lab, they would probably create someone who is exactly like him sonny gray, Or logan webb, Or alex cobb, Stylistically, they are not all the same. Gray flashes a fastball-sweeper mix, while Webb relies on a changeup-sinker-slider. Cobb, on the other hand, uses a sinker-splitter mixture.
Regardless of the pitching mix, the results are generally similar in that all three pitchers attack the zone, limit walks, induce a healthy number of ground balls, and limit home runs. For Gray, the 2023 campaign was another excellent season in a career that has been filled with many strong performances.
The 34-year-old pitcher had a 2.79 ERA, 2.83 FIP, 1.14 WHIP, 9.0 K/9 and 3.33 SO/W ratio in 32 starts while finishing second in AL Cy Young voting this year. His ground ball rates were one of the highest (47.3 percent) in this year’s free-agency class. A high groundball rate led to an exceptionally low 0.39 HR/9 rate. In fact, he led baseball in that category among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched.
The right-handed bowler rejected a qualifying offer earlier this winter, so there is draft pick compensation attached to his name. Still, given his age, Gray likely won’t get a contract longer than four years. The Giants front office has been hesitant in giving long-term contracts to pitchers in recent years, so four years may be beyond their comfort zone, but it has a chance to be a really good deal if he pitches anywhere close to his style. Does in recent seasons.
