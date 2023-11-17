Ranking the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ characters who should survive the series finale

fear the walking dead Credit: AMC

we are almost near the bitter end fear the walking dead 8 season run, and who-boy-golly-gee-whoa-Nelly, what a run it’s been!

Here at last, our heroes find themselves working. in one place. Somewhere near PADRE, which is either in Georgia or probably Texas. They say all kinds of things to each other. On walkie-talkies. They change their mind a lot. They are the Mexican standoff. They play sweetly. Great jazz.

Sometimes they try to murder children, or try to protect them, or first try to protect them, then try to murder them or vice versa. He has made up for the bad things he’s done, because that’s what Alicia wants. They argue and turn away. They protect the PADRE because that’s what Alicia wants. They introduce new characters who admire Alicia because that’s what Alicia Debnam-Carey fangirls want.

Troy is back from the dead. He is now my favorite character, although he should die and any character who has already died is not eligible for the list below. Otherwise, Troy would have been on top of it. I would say that he should live, but what is dead can never die. Or, umm, what’s gone that’s never really gone? you know what it is.

So who should survive the finale of the two-part series this coming Sunday? Who should win? Who wants tiger blood? Who should sit on the Iron Padre throne? Who should be the God of Walkie-Talkies? MORGAN No, he’s gone.

Should it be a strand? He’s the only one in this miserable group who has proven that he can actually build and administer a functional community, although he changes his personality so often it makes me dizzy. Oh, and he went from throwing people out of an office building to saying “everyone deserves a second chance” pretty easily. But honestly, it’s this hairstyle that works in my favor. You can’t survive the zombie apocalypse with that hairstyle. Sorry, Strand.

Should it be Daniel? Eventually, he cured his dementia with green juice. Or maybe Madison? She also came back from the dead, and unlike most people with chronic respiratory problems, she only needs oxygen occasionally and never after a good sledgehammer swinging party. This is a very good qualification to become Queen Madre de Padre. However, the two of them conspiring to kill an 8-year-old child could disqualify them in my book.

Or maybe it should be Alicia, who was just like the Man in Black mostly Died at the end of Season 7 when she crawled to her death. Now she’s zombie apocalypse Jesus, riding on the back of a unicorn, saving kids from irradiated buildings and stopping Thanos with her Girl Power charm and her one good arm. Although if it would be Clark’s dead child, why not Nick? Maybe he’s been here the whole time, hidden in the wings, covered in zombie blood and guts, preparing his coup, Something like a young Voldemort.

Maybe Louisiana. He has rediscovered his evil nature, eventually, setting up a network of truck drivers who deliver boxes labeled “Take what you need, leave what you don’t” and, no matter what… No, that’s too stupid. Anyone who revives that absurd nonsense deserves to die, bad or not. But never before had he made a documentary about helping people! (Please, AMC, can we just get one more documentary dance battle before the show ends?)

Maybe Dwight? As Dwight and Sherry ride off into the sunset, he has the realization that he has fallen in love with a sociopath, she just goes “D, D, D, D, D, D, D, D… over and over again.” .” She was repeating. ad infinitum. He thinks he can strangle her in her sleep because she scares him. That look in his eyes. This is not natural. this is not right. He knows whether it is kill or be killed. And if he hides in the night, she will find him again. She always does. He doesn’t know how, but she always knows. He is tireless. D-d-d-d-d…

Probably not. Maybe they kill each other in a post-apocalyptic murder-suicide.

Then who? Who is left? Well, here is my list:

#1 Tobias

Tobias first appeared in Season 1 Fear And never again. Madison met him at the school where she was a counselor and he warned her about the rapid decline of society. He saw all the symptoms. He knew. He was wise beyond his years. He’s probably somewhere in the Rocky Mountains right now, the leader of a ruthless but courageous, no-nonsense people who don’t talk like robots and don’t care about the bad things they do, because they know zombies. In the apocalypse, all that matters is survival. They know you can do this without becoming a monster, but to survive you also have to be tough, sometimes even bypassing the normal moral rules that guide us in society.

And that’s all I got. Sorry, I know it’s a short list, but as far as I’m concerned, no other character on this show deserves to survive. Not one of these whiny, sad, melodramatic fools should have made it past the plane incident in Season 5. In fact, I like to think that they all really died on the plane and the rest was just a dream. They’re all zombie food in my headcanon. And good riddance.

P.S. A reader noted that walkie-talkies are the only thing you need to survive, so we’ll make that a bonus because to be honest, I really like the idea of ​​walkie-talkies gaining spirit and becoming an integrated AI hivemind that Ultimately and unilaterally loses. Humanity has already fallen once before the zombie horde.

fear the walking dead Its final two-part episode will air this Sunday on AMC. I’m still amazed that this season was allowed to air.

