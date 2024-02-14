Ranking of US cities with the best quality of life in 2024

15. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado. RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score (out of 10): 7.2

Metropolitan area population: 354,670

Average Annual Salary: $59,120

Average house price: $596,583

Middle period: 36.3 years old

Known for: Fort Collins is known not only for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of outdoor recreational activities, but also for its bustling downtown, which was reportedly the inspiration for Disneyland’s Main Street, USA.

14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan. Maria Dryfout/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.2

Metropolitan area population: 1,081,665

Average Annual Salary: $52,660

Average house price: $338,977

Middle period: 36.1 years old

Known for: Only an hour’s drive from the shores of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids is a popular destination for those who want to take advantage of the city’s expansive parks, the Grand Rapids Art Museum, and the Grand Rapids Ballet, the state’s only professional ballet company .

13. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Outdoor dining on the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh. wilddock/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.2

Metropolitan area population: 2,034,246

Average Annual Salary: $61,759

Average house price: $434,741

Middle period: 37.5 years old

Known for: Raleigh-Durham is quickly becoming a premier destination for fine dining and entertainment with a second-tier city feel. Home to some of the state’s top universities and colleges, as well as over 20 craft breweries, shopping centers, and local museums, this region of North Carolina is a great place to put down roots.

12. Washington, D.C.

Washington DC. Getty/Chip Somodevilla

Quality of Life Score: 7.2

Metropolitan area population: 6,332,069

Average Annual Salary: $80,480

Average house price: $538,037

Middle period: 37.5 years old

Known for: The nation’s capital, Washington, DC, is home to some of the United States’ most famous cultural sites, from the White House to the Lincoln Memorial. The city has an abundance of food and drinks and plenty of opportunities for a fun-filled night out.

11. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho. Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.2

Metropolitan area population: 750,669

Average Annual Salary: $49,440

Average house price: $221,475

Middle period: 36.9 years old

Known for: Boise’s stunning natural surroundings are just one reason to visit this growing city. In addition to more than 180 miles of public trails for hiking, biking, and running, the artistically inclined can attend a show at one of the city’s theaters, while sports fans can enjoy the Boise State University Broncos.

10. Trenton, New Jersey

Trenton, New Jersey. Halbergman/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.3

Metropolitan area population: 384,951

Average Annual Salary: $71,600

Average house price: $344,842

Middle period: 38.9 years old

Known for: Trenton is renowned as one of the more affordable cities on this list. According to U.S. News & World Report, the average sales price of a single-family home is lower than the national average price. Residents have access to everything from the 1,600-acre park Mercer Meadows to local wineries, vineyards and breweries.

9. Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.3

Metropolitan area population: 1,088,373

Average Annual Salary: $56,830

Average house price: $195,508

Middle period: 40.4 years old

Known for: Historical figure Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass once lived in Rochester, adding to the city’s rich cultural history. Today’s residents can participate in many of the city’s recreational activities, from watersports on Lake Ontario to skiing at nearby Bristol Mountain and the local Seabreeze amusement park.

8. Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut. Alexander Farnsworth/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.3

Metropolitan area population: 1,213,324

Average Annual Salary: $67,140

Average house price: $347,842

Middle period: 40.6 years old

Known for: While Hartford’s population is older than many of the cities on this list, there is no shortage of busy restaurants and corporate offices for those looking to advance their careers in the Connecticut capital. The Bushnell Theater brings regular Broadway shows to town, and the Mark Twain House and Museum is a popular destination for literary lovers.

7. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers fans support their team. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.3

Metropolitan area population: 326,590

Average Annual Salary: $51,510

Average house price: $278,558

Middle period: 38.9 years old

Known for: Sports are a way of life in this Midwestern city, thanks to the Green Bay Packers. When football season ends, residents can enjoy Green Bay’s thriving arts and entertainment scene or take a hike on one of the city’s scenic trails.

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Woman drinking coffee in Boston, Massachusetts. 2p2play/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.3

Metropolitan area population: 4,912,030

Average Annual Salary: $76,850

Average house price: $716,746

Middle period: 38.8 years old

Known for: One of the country’s most historic cities, Boston offers many exciting cultural activities, from walks along the Freedom Trail to performances by the Boston Pops Orchestra. Fine dining and buzz-worthy restaurants abound, as do historic taverns and bars, and two Boston chefs were nominated for James Beard Awards in 2024, Eater reports.

5.Portland, Maine

A kayak instructor in Portland, Maine. Michael D. Wilson/Aurora Photos/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.4

Metropolitan area population: 547,792

Average Annual Salary: $57,060

Average house price: $501,164

Middle period: 43.6 years old

Known for: Portland, Maine, has soon become A must-see New England city, thanks to its thriving food scene, abundance of outdoor recreational activities, and exciting music and nightlife scene. However, the cost of living in Portland continues to rise, leaving the city at a crossroads regarding how to create more affordable housing while maintaining Portland’s small-town feel.

4. San Jose, California

San Jose, California. Walter Bibico/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.4

Metropolitan area population: 1,995,351

Average Annual Salary: $99,430

Average house price: $1,524,907

Middle period: 37.4 years old

Known for: Known as the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a destination for many people looking to enter the world of technology and innovation. The cost of living is high, but proximity to the ocean and the Sierra Nevada mountain range improves the quality of life for San Jose’s outlying residents.

3. Madison, Wisconsin

A view of Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibico/Getty Images

Quality of Life Score: 7.4

Metropolitan area population: 674,506

Average Annual Salary: $59,510

Average house price: $398,096

Middle period: 36.5 years old

Known for: As the capital of Wisconsin’s Dairyland, Madison has a thriving food scene built around local cheeses and breweries. The city’s lakes and bike paths also make the city a great place to live in the warmer months.

2. Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado. Page Light Studio/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.7

Metropolitan area population: 328,713

Average Annual Salary: $73,360

Average house price: $881,147

Middle period: 37.2 years old

Known for: Boulder has more than 60 parks and 155 miles of hiking trails for nature lovers. The city’s downtown area is also filled with restaurants, cafes, and bars, while the outdoor Pearl Street Mall is a popular shopping destination.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Quality of Life Score: 7.9

Metropolitan area population: 372,428

Average Annual Salary: $61,010

Average house price: $405,142

Middle period: 34.1 years old

Known for: Home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor combines the feel of a small town with the benefits of a big city.

According to US News & World Report, more than 90% of Ann Arbor residents live less than a 10-minute walk from a public park, giving them access to hiking, kayaking and cross-country skiing. The city’s downtown is a thriving center for shops and restaurants, as well as craft breweries and distilleries.

Source: www.businessinsider.com