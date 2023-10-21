Ranked: Which cities are the best financial centers in Europe?

The US has five financial centers in the global top 10 while Europe only has two, but how do European cities rank among themselves?

In the rapidly evolving landscape of global finance, European cities are in fierce competition to establish themselves as strong financial centers – an attractive label that can bring significant investment from business owners and increased attention from policymakers. .

In the new ranking of the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI), seven European cities are among the top 20 financial centers in the world.

While the US dominates the top of the list, New York is in first place, London is in second place Europe continues to lead,

It has closed slightly on the Big Apple compared to last year’s ranking and is ranked second globally, but only slightly ahead of Singapore and Hong Kong in third and fourth place respectively.

How do other European cities fare and what are the factors that make a city a competitive financial centre?

geneva climbs

The only other European city to join the British capital in the top 10 is Geneva, Switzerland.

Geneva has overtaken its financial rivals over the past year, rising from 23rd to 10th place, according to the GFCI, increasing its rating by 29 points.

The Swiss city is just five points behind fifth place, which is occupied by San Francisco.

Analysts cite Switzerland’s regulatory environment and low levels of corruption as major advantages for the financial strength of its cities.

EU’s financial capital overtakes Paris

Frankfurt, home of European Central Bankhas snatched the third top European spot from Paris in the latest report.

Frankfurt, known as the Euro City, is also home to Germany’s central bank: the Bundesbank.

The German financial center rose from 17th to 14th globally on the GFCI, while Paris slipped from 14th to 15th. However, only one rating point separates them.

Frankfurt is also among 15 cities that survey participants expect to gain importance from.

European cities in the top 20 are Luxembourg (16th), Zurich (18th) and Amsterdam (19th).

Germany has five cities in the top 50

is germany strongest european nation When it comes to looking at rankings on a country-by-country basis.

Despite none of them appearing in the top 10, Germany has five cities in the global top 50 list – the most of any European country.

Apart from Frankfurt, Berlin moved from 26th to 23rd, while Munich fell from 18th to 26th.

Stuttgart moved up slightly from 47th to 46th, while Hamburg fell from 43rd to 49th.

Switzerland is the European country where Lugano is ranked 47th among cities in the top 50. Britain’s Two and Edinburgh are in 34th place.

Other European cities in the top 50 are Ireland (25th), Sweden’s Stockholm (40th), Norway’s Oslo (42nd), Italy’s Milan (45th), Spain’s Madrid (48th) and Finland’s Helsinki (50th).

Their individual scores are grouped closely together, suggesting possible changes in the next GFCI report.

British Crown dependencies are cut, but the East-West divide remains noticeable

Also worth noting are the three British Crown Dependencies, each of which ranks in the top 60. Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man are ranked 52nd, 58th and 59th respectively. They are not part of the United Kingdom but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown.

The GFCI classifies Europe into two groups: Western Europe, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, showing a clear divide between East and West.

All of Europe’s best financial centers are in the Western Europe group, up to 60th place on the list.

Kazakhstan’s Astana is ranked 60th, holding the highest position in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia group. Prague is in 79th place, followed by Tallinn at 87th.

Away from Europe, the US scored high with five financial centers in the top 10, reflecting the strength of the US economy. Leading Chinese centers also feature in the top 20.

What makes a good financial centre?

According to GFCI 34, a city’s reputation and business environment have a significant relationship with its financial competitiveness.

The report found that the Corruption Perceptions Index and the World Economic Freedom Index demonstrate a link: a city’s rating as a financial center increases in line with increases in its economic freedom and decreases in perceptions of corruption.

Branding of a city is also an important factor influencing the competitiveness of financial centres.

Analysts say a positive city reputation built through factors such as safety, sustainability, cultural offerings and quality of life can attract businesses, professionals and investors.

Source: www.euronews.com