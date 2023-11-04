Ranked: The World’s Most Influential Entrepreneurs Today, 2023 – CEOWORLD Magazine

Entrepreneurs have had a profound impact on the business landscape, thanks to their innovative thinking and ability to conceptualize viable ideas for global business expansion. Leveraging the power of technology and social media, the once mysterious field of entrepreneurship has become more accessible, enabling determined individuals to pursue their ambitions globally.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this period also brought new possibilities for entrepreneurial minds. However, recent years have seen unprecedented economic turmoil, leading to uncertainties in global markets, including difficulties securing funding, equity market selloffs and widespread layoffs.

Paradoxically, these challenges have paved the way for new businesses to emerge and flourish. A notable example is the widespread adoption of remote work culture, which gained prominence during the lockdown and has since become a cost-saving measure for companies. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms, Inc. Tech giants like Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: META) have transitioned many job roles from physical to remote work settings. Nearly 34 percent of job postings in the tech sector offered remote or hybrid work flexibility through May 2023.

In terms of successful entrepreneurs, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are known for their phenomenal contributions to the business world. Apple Inc. under the leadership of Jobs and Bezos respectively. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has revolutionized the technology and e-commerce sectors. Similarly, Elon Musk’s ventures, such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX have made significant progress in the fields of electric vehicles and space exploration.

The World’s Most Influential Entrepreneurs Today, 2023

Our compilation of the 20 most influential entrepreneurs today is based on a rigorous methodology focused on net worth as an indicator of an entrepreneur’s influence. To ensure accuracy, we cross-referenced data from reputable sources including the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Our list includes entrepreneurs who have founded, co-founded or built businesses, but excludes those who have inherited their family enterprises. The entrepreneur with the highest net worth tops our list, reflecting the significant impact they have had in their respective industries and beyond.

Elon Musk

Total Net Worth: $209 Billion

Elon Musk, a serial entrepreneur, founded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, which have revolutionized the fields of electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Musk’s deep influence extends across the global business landscape. Bernard Arnault

Total Net Worth: $166 Billion

Bernard Arnault oversees fashion conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) and maintains a diversified portfolio through his holding company Agache, which is backed by venture capital firm Agache Ventures. As the second richest person globally, Arnault’s entrepreneurial skills are widely recognized. jeff bezos

Total Net Worth: $162 Billion

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) visionary founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin. Despite transferring a significant portion of his Amazon.com stake, Bezos remains an influential figure in the business world. larry ellison

Total Net Worth: $116 Billion

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), owns electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) retains a large stake. With an impressive legacy at Oracle, Ellison continues to leave an indelible mark on the technology industry. warren buffett

Total Net Worth: $118 Billion

Warren Buffett, famous for his investing skills, is the founder of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A), which claims ownership of a variety of companies including Geico, Dairy Queen, and Duracell. As one of the most successful investors in history, Buffett’s influence resonates throughout the financial world. Mark Zuckerberg

Total Net Worth: $114 Billion

Facebook, now Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), founder Mark Zuckerberg has transformed social networking with his innovative approach. Zuckerberg remains a prominent figure in the tech industry, with ownership of major social media platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp. Sergey Brin

Total Net Worth: $111 Billion

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who now runs Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), played a significant role in shaping the landscape of online information. Although he stepped down as chairman, Brin’s influence on the company and the technology sector remains significant. Bill Gates

Total Net Worth: $128 Billion

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and a pioneer in the software industry, continues to inspire through his philanthropic efforts and unprecedented contributions to the tech landscape. Larry Page

Total Net Worth: $116 Billion

Larry Page, co-founder of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), remains actively involved in innovative projects, including investments in space exploration and support for future transportation ventures. His influence extends to various technical fields. steve ballmer

Total Net Worth: $122 Billion

Steve Ballmer, who served as the CEO of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for more than a decade, has made significant contributions to the company’s growth and development. His ownership of the NBA team LA Clippers demonstrates his diverse entrepreneurial endeavors. Mukesh Ambani

Total Net Worth: $86.5 Billion

Mukesh Ambani, India’s most influential businessman, leads Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE), a conglomerate with diversified operations in oil and gas, petrochemicals, telecom and retail. Ambani’s business acumen has significantly influenced India’s corporate landscape. carlos slim helu

Total Net Worth: $87.8 Billion

Carlos Slim Helu, owner of América Móvil, SAB de CV (NYSE: AMX), Latin America’s largest mobile telecom company, has stakes in various industries including construction, mining, consumer goods and real estate. His influence in the Latin American business sector is unmatched. amancio ortega

Total Net Worth: $72.8 Billion

Amancio Ortega, co-founder of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (MCE: ITX), has established a significant presence in the global fashion industry through renowned fashion brand Zara. Ortega’s diverse investments, particularly in real estate, reflect his entrepreneurial versatility. Michael Dell

Total Net Worth: $65.3 Billion

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), played a key role in the transformation of the PC industry. With its innovative approach to computer manufacturing, Dell continues to influence the technology sector. zhong shanshan

Total Net Worth: $62.8 Billion

Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (HKG:9633) and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd. (SHA:603392), has made a great impact on the beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Despite starting after leaving school, Shanshan’s entrepreneurial journey is full of remarkable achievements. Gautam Adani

Total Net Worth: $60.1 Billion

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT), has built a vast business empire spanning ports, airports, power generation and transmission and green energy. Adani’s contributions to various sectors have cemented his position as a key figure in the Indian business landscape. jensen huang

Total Net Worth: $40.1 Billion

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), has led the company’s growth to become a dominant force in the global chip-manufacturing market. Huang’s leadership has established NVIDIA as one of the leading technology companies worldwide. ken griffin

Total Net Worth: $36 Billion

Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel Investment Group, LLC and Citadel Securities, has made significant contributions to the financial sector through his hedge fund management and market-making firm on Wall Street. Colin Zheng Huang

Total Net Worth: $37.5 Billion

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) and Xinyoudi founder Colin Zheng Huang have left a deep mark on the Chinese e-commerce industry and online gaming sector. Huang’s entrepreneurial achievements continue to impact the business landscape. ma huateng

Total Net Worth: $35 Billion

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKG:0700) founder Ma Huateng has fueled the Chinese internet giant’s growth, building it into a leading global firm. With his significant contributions to the technology industry, Ma Huateng remains a major influential figure in the entrepreneurship field.

In the dynamic field of entrepreneurship, these visionaries have reshaped industries around the world, inspiring a new wave of aspiring entrepreneurs. Their enduring legacies stand as testament to the power of determination and innovation, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations to push the boundaries of what is possible in the pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence.

