Rangers take out D-backs for franchise's first World Series title

PHOENIX – The Texas Rangers spent seven months of this season terrorizing opponents with a lethal attack that feasted on home runs and rarely gave up. The first night in November displayed other aspects that make them dominant – serious starting pitching, sound defense and a lineup versatile enough to score runs when needed.

The Rangers defeated the upstart, underdog Arizona Diamondbacks, 5–0, in front of a packed crowd at Chase Field in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday, winning the first championship in their franchise’s 63-year history. Nathan Eovaldi somehow got out of trouble, tying the dominant Zack Gallen by going through six consecutive scoreless innings. The Rangers’ attack finally came to fruition late, ending Gallen’s no-hit bid and scoring one run in the seventh and adding four runs in the ninth.

The greatest postseason in Rangers history ended with their 11th consecutive road win. No team had ever had more than eight consecutive wins in the playoffs.

Corey Seager was named World Series MVP, becoming the fourth player to win the honor twice since the award was first awarded in 1955. Seager, who also won it in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joins Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and. Reggie Jackson.

Along with the 1969 New York Mets and 1914 Boston Braves, the Rangers are the third team in baseball history to win the World Series within two seasons after losing more than 100 games.

“Everything I’ve ever worked for is for this moment,” said second baseman Marcus Semien, whose two-run home run sealed the Rangers’ victory in the ninth. “Gallen was incredible tonight. But we succeeded. As soon as Corey got the first hit, everyone woke up. The pitching was unbelievable.”

Texas lost 102 games in 2021 and responded by spending a combined $500 million on Seager in the offseason and beyond. A year later, the Rangers splurged on their rotation – signing Jacob deGrom, Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney – and brought three-time champion Bruce Bochy out of retirement to become their manager.

Bochy became the sixth manager to win four or more World Series titles, joining Joe McCarthy (7), Casey Stengel (7), Connie Mack (5), Joe Torre (4) and Walter Alston (4). His steady presence proved invaluable to a team that faced constant adversity.

As the season progressed, the Rangers suffered numerous injuries to their entire lineup and their pitching staff. Inconsistency troubled him for a long time. The Rangers lost eight consecutive games in mid-August and six of their first seven contests in early September. They dropped the regular season finale to Seattle and thus ceded the American League West to the Houston Astros, instead being forced to play in the wild-card round with a short-handed bullpen.

Then his determination was visible.

Marcus Semien sealed the Rangers’ World Series-ending Game 5 victory with a two-run homer in the ninth. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Rangers responded by winning seven consecutive games in the postseason, eliminating the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays and 101-win Baltimore Orioles and taking a 2–0 lead over the defending champion Astros. When they lost three consecutive home games in the American League Championship Series, they responded by winning back-to-back road games in Houston, clinching their first pennant since the 2011 World Series disappointment.

When they fell behind by two runs to the Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the World Series, they bounced back with a home run by Seager and, in extras, a walk-off home run by Adolis García to tie the score. And while he lost Max Scherzer (back spasms) and Garcia (oblique strain) in Game 3, he responded with one of his most impressive performances in Game 4, striking out 10 before the end of the third inning. All of them with two outs.

Game 5 showcased more of his moxie. The Diamondbacks plated at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings, but Eovaldi consistently worked his way out of jams, including a bases-loaded bases runner in the fifth, keeping the game scoreless until That the Rangers’ attack ultimately did not break out against Galen. Seventh. Seager took the lead with a single to empty third base. Evan Carter, the rookie sensation, followed with a double to right field. And Mitch Garver singled up the middle, putting the Rangers on the board.

“I joked: I don’t know how many rabbits I have in my hat,” said Eovaldi, who became the first pitcher to win four road starts in a postseason. “I didn’t really do a very good job of attacking the zone tonight. But our defense, again unbelievable.”

The Rangers broke the game open with four runs in the ninth. Jonah Heim singled to center field on a ball that went under Alec Thomas’ glove with two runs, and Semien followed with a two-run homer – a fitting end to the Rangers’ encouraging surge to the championship.

