Range Rovers become thief magnets, causing values ​​to drop - Autoblog

Tim Coen, a property investor, loved his Range Rover Sport but decided it was time to make it green. He wanted to trade in a gas-guzzling sport utility vehicle for an electric Porsche.

However, there was a snag. A series of Range Rover thefts in the UK has caused insurance premiums to skyrocket. When Porsche was being built, its coverage provider said it would not re-insure the Range Rover. He searched online and the cheapest quote he found was £48,000 ($60,100).

The staggering cost has caused the resale value of the SUV to drop. The Leeds-based entrepreneur, who runs investment firm North Property Group, paid £103,000 for his Sport SVR two years ago. He checked its price online three months ago and estimated it was worth £75,000. Now, according to the same site, it will cost just £45,000.

Koen, 34, can’t even sell it – due to the drop in valuation he will have to pay an extra £25,000 to pay off the finance.

“I was trying to be a little more eco-friendly, but now I’m probably not doing that because I’ve got two cars instead of one,” said Coen, whose previous Range Rover was stolen in London in 2020 Was.

He’s not the only one who has seen his vehicle drop in value. Data from car site Auto Trader shows the average price of a used Range Rover has fallen 9.3% since May to £35,224, compared with a decline of 5.7% for all luxury SUVs and 2.8% for all cars.

Auto Trader said Range Rover prices fell 2.8% in November alone, the biggest drop since insurance costs rose. The decline comes after second-hand car prices surged during the pandemic, when semiconductor shortages and other supply chain woes slowed new vehicle production.

Jaguar Land Rover is now considering a special insurance product for UK customers struggling to find affordable pricing in the wider market, the manufacturer said in a statement to Bloomberg News. Last year, it stopped providing insurance cover to customers and later ended its partnership with insurance provider Verex.

According to comparison site Confused.com, the average cost of insuring a Range Rover more than doubled to £3,270 in the year to October. Over the same period, overall car insurance increased by 57%. In North London, the average bid this year for a male aged 36 to 50 driving a new Range Rover model was £5,186. Some drivers, like Coen, are being cited heavily.

“Although not all models have seen declines, overall the value performance of used Range Rovers has been softer than the improving picture of the broader used market,” said Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader. “Although there are inevitably idiosyncrasies in a particular market, higher insurance costs can also be a factor.” JLR argued that the resale value of the Range Rover has declined compared to other luxury SUV models at alternative sites.

The new Range Rover models have become an attraction for criminals, particularly in London, due to their value and their keyless technology. These parts are also valuable in themselves.

While other luxury SUVs are also popular targets for criminals, six of the 10 most stolen car models in the UK as of March 2023 were Range Rovers, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. The Range Rover Velar was the most targeted model.

Thieves have used relay attacks, where hand-held radio devices amplify the signal from a key inside the house to open the car. New keyless technology may prevent this, while drivers are purchasing special cases for the fobs that prevent the signal from being transmitted. JLR is introducing ultra-wide-band technology to protect its cars from this.

Another technique adopted by thieves is to send a fake signal to the car by cutting off a part of the car that the key is present. A new criminal justice bill being introduced by the UK government aims to crack down on the devices being used in these types of thefts. Other thieves hope that car owners will let them loose.

Once stolen, criminals often replace the plates and ship them overseas.

In an effort to reassure existing owners and potential buyers, JLR said last month it had spent £10 million from September 2022 on safety updates for 65,000 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles between 2018 and 2022. This included updating the software that prevents thieves from leaving the car keyless. As a result, JLR said, theft of vehicles has declined by 40% during these years.

Lee Walton, who runs the company’s vehicle theft prevention group, said JLR is working closely with police officers to help them identify devices and technology used to steal cars, which can be seized as evidence. Can be used in. He said one of the 40-strong teams is sent to investigate stolen cars when they are found, to find out the tactics used by criminals.

However, thefts continue. One Sunday night last month, Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of energy supplier Good Energy Group Plc, was fast asleep at his home in Clapham, southwest London, when he was awakened by a phone call at 1 a.m., this tracker Was the company behind. Asking for his Range Rover if he can check if the car is still parked in his drive. It was not.

Video footage from a camera installed at the front of Pocklington’s home showed that the thieves were able to open his 2019 Velar in just seconds. It took more time to cut the steering wheel lock, but they still succeeded.

Luckily, thanks to the tracker, the police were able to find the car within 10 minutes and it was returned. However, approximately £3,000 worth of damage was caused to the bumper and steering wheel lock.

“I’m pretty sure I won’t make an insurance claim for the damage, partly to ensure I get a renewal,” said Pocklington, 52.

JLR said last month that its order book stood at 168,000 vehicles, with the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender models most in demand, suggesting the delinquency wave was not putting off buyers.

But some people have decided that owning a Range Rover isn’t worth the risk. City banker Stephen Joseph, 44, had his car stolen from his home in southeast London in September 2021. He never returned it and decided to get a Volvo as a replacement instead of another Range Rover.

“I thought a lot of things were being stolen,” Joseph said. “They are very desirable.”

