Raneem Al Suwaidani, 17, of the United States wins NFTE’s World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has announced Raneem Al Suwaidani as the winner of NFTE’s second annual World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. Held annually, this competition showcases the incredible talent and creativity of young entrepreneurs from around the world.

Presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Zuora, with the support of PayPal and Santander, the November 16 event brought together 23 students from 11 different countries to participate in a high-level business plan pitch competition at the National Museum brought. American Indians in New York City. NFTE’s 2022 National Champion Josh Kreuger of St. Louis and 2023 National Champion Al Suwaidani of Providence, Rhode Island represented the United States at the competition.

Al Suwaidani impressed the judges with his innovative business idea LilyPad, a food truck rental opportunity for BIPOC entrepreneurs to test their culinary concepts in a low-cost, risk-free environment. As the winner, Al Suwaidani will receive $5,000 to further develop his entrepreneurial venture. Three runners-up were also honored for outstanding business ideas. Sindhuja Venkatraman of ENpower in India was awarded $1,000 for her business concept, MyRoots. Additionally, Tadeo Noguera and Sebastian Rodriguez, representing Fundación Educación para el Futuro (FEF) in Argentina, received $500 for their business idea, GreenBug. Misaki Nakamura of Career Link in Japan received $500 for her business concept, Aladdin.

“NFTE students are not only aware of the world’s problems but are eager to use their entrepreneurial minds to solve them,” said Dr. JD LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “As CEO of NFTE, I witness their passion for innovative ideas that make the world more equitable and sustainable and goods and services more accessible and affordable. Congratulations to Raneem and each of our global competitors for demonstrating the impact of entrepreneurship education on the success of youth and communities around the world.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of VIP judges, including Julia Beardwood, Founder and CEO of Beardwood & Company; Jennifer Dorre, Senior VP of Business Transformation at Knitwell Group; Andy Gerhardt, Senior Director of Learning and Talent Enablement at Zuora; Victor Salama, Executive Director of Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation; and Helen Tulving, Foreign Service Officer, Branch Chief in the New York Branch of the International Visitors Office of the U.S. Department of State.

During the event, NFTE announced that it has declared November 17, 2023 as Youth Entrepreneurship Day to recognize the importance of promoting entrepreneurial mindset among young people. NFTE sought and received a presidential letter from the Biden administration, as well as a proclamation recognizing that day in Dallas; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Massachusetts; Texas; and Washington, D.C.

“NFTE’s programs provide students from under-resourced communities and diverse backgrounds with skills for their future,” the proclamation said. “Entrepreneurship education has been proven to help close the achievement gap and foster the future of a new generation of diverse entrepreneurs and business leaders.”

The annual World Challenge included a day of learning that brings together the next generation of diverse world leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers who hope to inspire a bigger future. This year’s challenge also follows NFTE’s November 15 UN Global Goals conversation, which included a thought-provoking discussion on the theme “Healthy and Resilient: Adapting to a Changing World.”

Source: www.globenewswire.com