Are you looking to showcase your brand to the brightest minds in the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. learn more.

Gearbox Entertainment founder Randy Pitchford will speak at our next event GamesBeat at The Game Awards at the GRAMMY Museum on December 7th at LA Live.

We’ll be having a half-day panel on the intersection of gaming with culture like gaming and Hollywood. Our theme is “Pixels for Pop Culture” which includes all the suggestions. You can sign up here and use this code GBGA23DEAN100 for $100 off the ticket price.

I’m happy to confirm today that Randy Pitchford, an actual wizard and the creative mind behind the Borderlands series, is joining forces with Ari Arad, the filmmaker and creator of game adaptations like the Uncharted film (Tom Holland and Tom Holland) to Will have a great conversation. Mark Wahlberg’s film in 2022 which grossed $407 million at the box office) and the upcoming Mass Effect series on Amazon.

Johanna Faris is the general manager of Call of Duty.

Our other speakers include Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty at Activision. (We’ll highlight them in our next speaker post. We also have TikTok’s Annie Bellfield, Griffin Gaming Partners’ Peter Levin, Stryker Entertainment’s Russell Binder, GamesBeat’s Jordan Fragan, Meg Tucker of Games on Google Cloud, Mike Dellett, and many more. Mattel, Michael Metzger of Drake Star Partners, Danny Bilson of USC Games, and Mike Minotti of GamesBeat.

events

GamesBeat at the Game Awards

We invite you to join us in LA for GamesBeat’s The Game Awards event this December 7th. Reserve your place now as space is limited!

learn more

Randy Pitchford

Pitchford has been in the video game industry for over 30 years and is the founder of Gearbox

Entertainment company that develops and publishes award-winning and best-selling video games

Through its subsidiaries, Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing, and produces groundbreaking film

and television content. It is now part of Embracer Group.

Gearbox is an accredited Triple-A studio and was named as a “Best Place to Work” by the Dallas Morning News and Dallas Business Journal. Pitchford has created, developed, produced, directed, written, designed, and otherwise helmed or significantly contributed to some of the most successful and famous video game franchises of all time.

From leading the creation of the critically acclaimed, record-breaking original franchises Borderlands and Brothers in Arms to helping create industry-leading, genre-defining games with licensed properties including Half-Life and Halo, Pitchford is one of the most influential and One of the respected videos. Game developers in the world.

His credited titles across various generations and platforms have sold over 100 million units, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Pitchford’s commitment to bringing joy to the lives of others is manifested in more than just video games through various charities.

In 2009, as executive producer, Randy Pitchford launched Borderlands, the fastest-selling new video game brand of the year. Borderlands was released on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and other digital platforms worldwide in October 2009 to universal critical acclaim and record-setting.

Sales. He has 700,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter). Gee, I hope he tweets about us.

Ari Arad

Ari Arad is the President of Arad Productions.

Ari Arad has spent his career in the film and television industry, following in the footsteps of his father Avi Arad, bringing his favorite comics, video games and graphic novels to life.

Ari started his journey from Village Roadshow. In 2001, he joined Marvel Studios, where he was an executive

Producer and co-producer of several adaptation films including ghost rider (Columbia Pictures), and critically acclaimed iron Man (Paramount Pictures).

In June 2006, Ari started a new venture, co-founding Arad Productions with Avi Arad. As President he produced films like Ghost in the Shell (Paramount Pictures/Amblin Partners), Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (Columbia Pictures), and unresolved (Columbia Pictures).

The current list of Ari includes films based on Limit (Lionsgate), Naruto (Lionsgate), one punch man (Columbia Pictures), metal Gear Solid (Columbia Pictures), and many other eagerly awaited projects. Additionally, Ari is expanding his creative horizons in television with upcoming projects mass Effect (Amazon Studios). And Nintendo game designer Shigeru Miyamoto recently tweeted that he is working on a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda with Ari’s father, Avi Arad.

Ari Arad will talk about the broader trend of games and its intersection with Hollywood, and we will have an acquaintance, to be announced later, who will speak with Ari in a fireside conversation.

pixels for pop culture

Russell Binder is a founding partner of Stryker Entertainment.

First of all, I need to point out that we are not affiliated with The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley’s thing will likely attract more than 100 million viewers in a total celebration of gaming. We would love if we could get 250 people to fill the beautiful Clive Davis Theater at L.A. Live’s GRAMMY Museum. You can think of us as the unofficial preshow to the official preshow. We will have a great party the night before on December 6th and an intimate event on December 7th from 9am to 1pm. This will be a small group.

We still have room for sponsors, and I’m still recruiting speakers. Our topic is familiar, but it feels like it’s happening on a larger scale. In fact, it’s so gorgeous that it’s easy to miss.

Our theme is Pixels to Pop Culture, and it’s a recognition that gaming culture has become mass culture. Once the domain of nerds, it is now part of the mass market. We see signs of it everywhere. This year, we saw even more growth in gaming with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie on HBO, which grossed $1.36 billion and were watched by 169.84 million people.

One of our first announced speakers is Russell Binder, founding partner of longtime Hollywood agency Stryker Entertainment. He sees a hub and spoke model for entertainment. At the heart of that core is an intellectual property, such as a world created by amazing artists, and the spokes are media such as games, movies, TV, toys, comics, tabletop games, and more. When it works well, we get a wonderful transmedia experience like Mattel’s Barbie.

Stryker’s clients include AMC, ScotGames, Wonderstorm, Media Rights Capital, Ghost House, Alcon Entertainment, Dread XP, Squanch Games, and Mythical Games. Previously and currently featured properties include: The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games, The Walking Dead, Pacific Rim, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Kick-Ass, TED, Terminator Salvation, The Umbrella Academy, and many more. Stryker has created $4 billion of retail programs on behalf of its clients for The Twilight Saga, The Walking Dead, Angry Birds and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Peter Levin is a Managing Director at Griffin Gaming Partners.

Binder will be one of our speakers, along with Peter Levin, Managing Director of Griffin Gaming Partners, and they can talk about the work behind the scenes to put together big entertainment deals.

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the largest venture capital funds focused on the video game sector. Prior to Griffin, Levin served as President of Interactive Ventures, Games and Digital Strategy at Lionsgate, where he built their gaming business. He also ran Nerdist Industries, which was acquired by Legendary Entertainment in 2012. Levin was an early investor and advisor to Rovio (Angry Birds) and helped establish their highly successful global licensing and merchandising program.

See you at our event!

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: www.bing.com