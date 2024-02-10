Ranchers worried as cattle production hits lowest level in decades: ‘Bad situation’

Cattle numbers in the US have fallen to their lowest level in decades, raising concerns among cattlemen about the fate of the US beef industry.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, said, “This is a bad situation for America’s cattlemen and for America because we are producing 1 billion pounds less beef in this country than a year ago.” Thursday on “Fox & Friends First.”

“We are not investing in America’s beef and cattlemen, and Biden policies are hurting America’s cattlemen like me. “They must be invested in America’s cattlemen and ensure we have the equipment we need to stay on the farm.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), beef cattle inventories nationwide fell to 28.2 million this year – the lowest level since the 1970s and down 2% from a year earlier. Total US cattle and calf inventories fell to their lowest level since 1951.

Agricultural economists say persistent drought for the past three years as well as high input costs and inflation are putting pressure on both consumers and farmers.

“Last night I was at the cattle market in my local township in Blackstone, Virginia. A very nice market, and I noticed that some of the stalls were empty and, and during this time period, we noticed, the cattle markets were just filled with animals. Now we see some empty stalls out there, and that’s because we’re not producing the beef we used to,” Boyd said.

“I’ve been farming and producing good, healthy beef for America for 41 years, and I’m telling you, it’s time we should be investing in America’s cattle, and we’re not doing that Are.”

Economists say demand for beef remains strong following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown, people started grilling more.

Beef sold for an average of $5 a pound last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts predict that prices will increase in the next few years.

“Americans are going to pay the price at their local grocery store,” Boyd said.

“We are already seeing such massive growth, overgrowth and beef in this country. And that’s because we’re not supporting these ranchers like me… The Biden administration isn’t paying attention [to] This national crisis. “This is a national crisis for America’s cattlemen, and this administration has ignored and ignored what needs immediate attention.”

