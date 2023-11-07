Ram’s new 1500 EV truck has ‘unlimited’ range thanks to a built-in gas generator

Stellantis is building a new electric-powered Ram truck that features a large EV battery pack attached to a gasoline engine that can extend range for longer trips without frequent charging stops. The automaker’s new pickup, the 2025 Ram 1500 RamCharger, boasts a full tank and a range of up to 690 miles on a charge.

Since the RamCharger runs on dual electric motors, one 250kW at the front and one 238kW at the rear, it is effectively an EV. But from an operational point of view, it’s like dealing with a plug-in hybrid. If you recall Chevy’s discontinued Volt, it also operated like an EV and offered about 50 miles of pure range — but a gas engine continued to power the EV system after the battery drained. Is. The RamCharger is basically like a giant version of the Volt.

You get the EV benefits, including a rapid 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 4.4 seconds, and you can drive long distances on the 92kWh battery without burning any gas. According to car driverThe RamCharger has a usable battery capacity of 70.8kWh and can drive up to 145 miles on pure electricity.

You’re not getting a huge front trunk (frunk) that all-electric pickup trucks have. Instead, there’s a 3.6-litre V6 engine in the bay that kicks in when the battery gets low, powering a 130kW onboard generator that keeps the RamCharger’s electric motors going. (The engine doesn’t directly drive the powertrain.) On gas, the truck is capable of only 174 horsepower — but with a charged battery, Stellantis says it’s capable of 663 peak outputs.

Earlier this year, Stellantis announced an all-electric pickup called the RAM 1500 REV, which will sport a much larger 229kWh battery good for 500 miles of range on a single charge. Even with the hybrid setup on the Ramcharger, both the company’s trucks are rated with similar towing and payload capacities. The RamCharger is rated to tow up to 14,000 pounds and can carry a payload of up to 2,625 pounds.

Ford is the only legacy automaker currently offering a work-oriented electric pickup truck on the market. But when running with a full load in the rear, drivable range drops from about 278 miles (AAA-tested range) to 210—a reduction of about 25 percent. Going long distances will require stopping at an electric vehicle charger. But for Ramcharger, it can technically continue to operate on fossil fuels.

On the inside, the RamCharger is bringing the screen. It has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a larger 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and the passenger gets his own 10.25-inch display for entertainment that supports HDMI input for things like video game consoles. Drivers also get a head-up display and a digital rearview mirror. Owners can access the drive with a digital key on a smartphone, and an NFC-based keycard can be used as a backup.

Just because the RamCharger has a gas engine doesn’t mean you want to burn fuel. As long as the truck is charged, preferably at home, you can use it on short trips and never need to stop at gas stations. Of course, being a big pickup truck, plus the weight of the battery, gas engine, and fuel tank, means the Ramcharger weighs a lot and probably just shouldn’t become your primary daily driver.

For longer trips, you’ll need to take the RamCharger to one of the many DC fast charging stations (which are hopefully operational) or one of Tesla’s new Superchargers that support CCS ports. Stellantis is still one of the early adopters of Tesla’s winning NACS charging port.

Source: www.theverge.com