Rally continues but pace is slow

A trader works, a screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell after the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., on December 13, 2023.

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

markets are moving

US stocks continued to rise and the Dow reached a new high on Thursday. They were boosted by a decline in US Treasury yields, with 10-year yields falling below 4% for the first time since August. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index closed 0.87% higher as the Bank of England and the ECB kept rates unchanged.

strong retail sales

US retail sales rose 0.3% in November, recovering from a 0.2% decline in October and defying estimates of a 0.1% decline. “The surge in retail sales in November provides further example that the continued sharp decline in inflation is not coming at the expense of much weaker economic growth,” said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

major central banks halted

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 4%, a record high for the euro zone. The central bank also cut its projections for the region’s economic growth for 2023 and 2024. Similarly, the Bank of England kept its key interest rate steady at 5.25%, with the Swiss National Bank holding it steady at 1.75%. But Norway’s Norges Bank unexpectedly raised rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

Intel competes with Nvidia

Intel announced Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip targeted at running generative AI software. The Gaudi3 will launch next year and compete with Nvidia’s H100 – which runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT – and AMD’s upcoming Mi300X. At Intel’s launch event, the chip maker also announced new Core Ultra chips for Windows laptops and PCs, and Xeon chips for servers.

[PRO] JP Morgan’s favorite

Big Tech has dominated most of the stock gains this year, fueled by the frenzy over artificial intelligence. Will their strength continue next year? JPMorgan Chase’s top Internet analyst reveals his three favorite picks for 2024 — and one of them isn’t among the “Magnificent Seven.”

US markets extended their rally, inspired by the Fed’s dovishness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43% after breaking the 37,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, setting another record high. The S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19%.

The rally’s momentum cooled on Thursday as Big Tech, which has a disproportionately large impact on indices, saw losses. Microsoft fell 2.25%, Amazon fell 0.95% and Meta fell 0.47%.

Bankim Chadha, chief US equity and global strategist at Deutsche Bank, believes market growth outside of Big Tech may be more pronounced next year. “We’re hoping to broaden the rally, so I’d look elsewhere for now,” Chadha said.

However, Big Tech’s losses on Thursday were outweighed by gains in other sectors.

Bank stocks – which benefit from loose monetary policy as more liquidity flows through the system – had a good day. Western Alliance Bancorp rose 9.35%, Charles Schwab jumped 7% and Citizens Financial Group jumped 6.63%, giving the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF a 4.83% gain.

And according to RBC Capital analysts, they could continue to outperform the general US stock market in 2024.

“In the second half of 2024, we see continued improvement in fundamentals as the Federal Reserve gradually lowers the federal funds rate, loan growth begins to accelerate, loan loss provisions begin to decline and through share repurchases Capital return begins to accelerate,” said RBC.

So the rally next year could be broader, as more sectors benefit from the Fed’s successive interest rate cuts.

Additionally, if November’s retail sales are better than expected, consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of US GDP, will remain stable or even increase, raising expectations of a soft landing.

Source: www.cnbc.com