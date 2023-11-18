The Nasdaq (^IXIC) surged out of correction territory to a 15-month high, adding nearly $2 trillion to the market in a short period of time. Impressively, nearly two-thirds of the $2 trillion gain came from Magnificent Seven tech stocks: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA). and Tesla (TSLA). Companies like Apple and Meta reported huge profits despite a weak outlook for their third-quarter earnings.

Yahoo Finance anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman provide the latest from this development and what the tech sector could look like next year.

There’s the bigger picture here, Julie, obviously. Investors are feeling more confident. They’ve seen these soft inflation reports, they’ve decided to push the Fed to the sidelines. And yes, it’s rare, yes, it’s difficult. But perhaps Jay Powell will be able to maintain that soft landing we hear so much about. So you’re looking to bet and one place investors have done that is on names like Microsoft, Apple, right.

We talked to Dr. Ed Yardeni, a very well-known, respected economist and strategist, on our show this week. He is not a businessman, he is an investor. And we asked them where do you want to put the money, not just at the end of the year but through 2024. And he dealt with technology, another area on which he weighs heavily.

Julie Hyman: It’s very interesting to me. On Tuesday, when we had that CPI report that really caused that pivot in the market and broadened the rally, we had a lot of investors saying this is the extension we were looking for, small caps. Performing well is not just limited to technology. But guess what, if you look at the recent surge in stocks, it’s all about big tech, and not just big tech, but the Magnificent Seven, which is about 2/2 of that $2 trillion increase. Is responsible for 3.

And if you look at this chart that we have prepared here. So the purple line at the top is the New York Fang+ index which is effectively the Magnificent Seven, although that index has 10 components. And you see those stocks surge on the right side of your screen, which effectively kept the NASDAQ from entering a correction.

The next line over there, the blue line, is the NASDAQ 100. So this shows you to what extent the biggest large cap techs have outperformed. The next, yellow line, is the S&P 500. And finally, equal weighting is the S&P 500. This shows how widespread the rally has been this year. And on the right side of your screen, the most recent, there doesn’t appear to be much change, at least not yet. It is still being pulled upward by the biggest large cap techs.

Josh Lipton: And there are some themes here too. I mean, listen, when rates fall, big techs can work. we know that. There are also some topics that are very specific to the technology. I mean, there’s still a surge of interest in AI. Investors certainly believe, listen, this will boost the financial performance of some of the names. And they’ve tried to look around to see what might actually be an advantage, they’ve decided that it has names like Microsoft, and it sounds like NVIDIA which will be reporting next week.

