Rakkar Digital, Asia’s leading qualified digital asset custodian, has been selected by InnovestX, Thailand’s leading securities company with comprehensive asset services, to advance digital asset management by providing compliance and security-first solutions and faster operations of new coin listings for institutional clients. Asset custody capabilities can be enhanced.

Backed by the investment arm of SCBX, Rakkar Digital champions industry leading multi-layer physical and cyber security defense frameworks, earning Rakkar Digital the coveted ISO27001 and SOC2 Type 1 certification for security excellence. Measures deployed for Rakkar Digital’s security-first and compliance approach include the use of ultra-secure MPC-CMP technology, asset separation, bankruptcy remote mechanism and asset insurance.

Dr. Arak Suttiwong, Chief Executive Officer of InnovestX, comments, “At InnovestX, we prioritize safety, compliance and security, offering a variety of investment opportunities. Known for its industry leading security, Rakkar Digital Through our partnership with, this enables the possibility to rapidly introduce new coins while complying with Thai SEC regulations. This includes assets such as RealEx and other investment tokens, which expands our custody capabilities. It empowers consumers within a broader financial ecosystem, shaping the future of finance.”

Rakkad Digital also offers one of the widest market access to institutions with over 40+ chains and 1000+ tokens.

Arthit Sriyumporn, Founder and CEO of Rakkar Digital, says, “Rakkar Digital has always prioritized a security-first approach, and our perspective on the importance of asset protection aligns with that of our newest institutional client, InnovestX. Our Institutional Custodianship Services “And this will further enhance InnovestX’s commitment to maintaining a bank-grade asset protection infrastructure that is secure, compliant and seamless.” With this partnership, InnovestX benefits from lower concentrations of risk, higher levels of asset protection and assurance of its assets.

For more information about the partnership and services offered, please visit Official website of Rakkar Digital And the official website of InnovestX Securities.

Disclaimer: Digital assets involve risks; Investors should study the information carefully and invest as per their risk profile.

About Rakkar Digital:

Rakkar Digital stands as Asia’s leading qualified digital asset custodian, providing unmatched asset protection to financial institutions. Strengthened by our strategic support from SCB 10X, the investment arm of Siam Commercial Bank, Rakkar Digital leads the industry with bank-caliber security measures and compliance frameworks. Established in 2022 and possessing prestigious security excellence certifications such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1, Rakkar Digital remains steadfast in its mission to provide the most secure, institutional-grade custodian services across Asia.

For more information please visit www.rakkardigital.com.

About InnovestX Securities Company Limited

InnovestX Securities Company Limited (INVX) was established in 1995 as a subsidiary of SCBX Group. The company offers a wide range of investment services including Thai stocks, foreign stocks, funds, bonds and digital assets through its investment advisors and “InnovestX Super App”. Furthermore, it establishes a comprehensive digital asset business infrastructure in the financial and investment industry ecosystem, making the company a trusted leader in investment and digital assets in ASEAN.

For more information please visit www.innovestx.co.th.

