'Raised by Wolves' and 'Assassin's Creed' actor Abubakar Salim reveals new video game 'Tales of Kenjera: Zou'

Kenjera’s Stories: Zou Credit: EA/Sargent Studios

One of the best trailers shown during last night’s Game Awards was for Sargent Studio’s upcoming Metroidvania action-platformer, Tales from Kenjera: ZAU.

The game is the brainchild of actor Abubakar Salim, one of the stars of the classic science fiction/space opera raised by wolves (A show tragically canceled by HBO in one of the dumbest corporate decisions in the entertainment industry in recent years). Salim also played the role of Bayek Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Salim said, “For a long time, I have struggled to find a way to communicate my journey with grief. Now I am able to do so through Zau’s story of loss, growth, and healing in Tales of Kenjera. Am able: ZAU sounds very right.” In a press release announcing the game. “Sports, to me, is the most powerful medium for sharing stories. My late father introduced me to this medium, and what better way to honor him, our relationship, and love than through this experience? I am extremely grateful and proud of the team.” The creatives who have helped build Sargent Studios, and I’m thrilled that EA Originals has given me the platform and space to share this story with them.”

Here is the trailer:

I think it looks absolutely fantastic. And what a powerful way to cope with grief and loss. Grief can be an impossible mountain to climb out of; Video games can be a powerful drug.

From the blurb:

Based on actor Abubakar Salim’s experience of grief, a poignant single-player story that explores how love gives us the courage to move forward after devastating loss. Gain powers from the Sun and Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat and become a worthy Nanga: a spiritual healer. Discover a rich universe with untold lore of chaos and order and journey through mysterious 2.5D realms filled with color and depth, fueled by multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s captivating original score.

Tales from Kenjera: ZAU Releasing on April 23, 2024. You can pre-order the game right here on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.