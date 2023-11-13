Rainbow Six Siege will launch a Counter-Strike-style skin marketplace – Cryptosaurus

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a skin marketplace where players can buy and sell skins among themselves, like Counter-Strike.

According to PC Gamer, all transactions at the store will be with R6 credits, Rainbow Six Siege’s premium currency. It is unknown whether skins will have fixed prices or whether players can set or negotiate prices among themselves. In theory, the ban on R6 credits means the market will be shut out of Ubisoft’s NFT initiative. PC Gamer attended a press conference where Ubisoft stated that the Marketplace would be available via browser and mobile, but did not mention in-game integration or Ubisoft’s own app.

Now playing: Rainbow Six Siege: Street Fighter Bundle Trailer

It is apparently unknown whether Ubisoft will encourage or even allow a secondary market for buying and selling skins. For example, if trading is possible, player-made markets are almost inevitable. The similar “grey” market that has developed around Counter-Strike has been a source of controversy with gambling and match-fixing scandals, with huge amounts of money changing hands. Ubisoft has not yet said how or whether it will address these issues. The ban on Siege’s R6 currency means that skins cannot be sold from the game, while selling skins in Counter-Strike may require payment in other Steam purchases.

Ubisoft will hold a closed beta for the marketplace ahead of its launch in 2024.

