Rainbow Six Siege is getting a skin market in the style of Counter-Strike

It used to be that comparisons between Rainbow Six Siege and Counter-Strike ended at their 5v5 team sizes and bomb rules, but Ubisoft is creating its own version of a feature that has become synonymous with Valve’s tactical FPS: Skin Market.

Simply named “Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace,” the website will allow Siege players to buy and sell in-game cosmetics with other players. In a presentation to the press, Ubi said the marketplace would be accessible from browser and mobile, but did not mention integration with the Siege client or the Ubisoft Connect app.

All transactions on the platform will be made through R6 credits, Siege’s premium currency sold in the in-game shop in packs priced from $5 to $100. It is unclear whether players will set the prices of items themselves or whether cosmetics will have a fixed price. Theoretically, this means the Siege Marketplace will have no connection to Ubisoft’s NFT initiative, Quartz. UBI will soon conduct a closed beta for the Siege Marketplace ahead of the store’s full launch in 2024.

The item market in CS:GO (now CS2) sparked massive interest in the game when it launched in 2013, about a year after launch. After this change, CS:GO became the most popular FPS eSport of all time and one of the most played games. Steam. But the market also brought with it unwanted issues for Valve and the competitive community: gambling and match-fixing scandals, made possible by the presence of a third-party gray market that developed around the game and the use of automated Steam trading bots to validate transactions. Used.

Ubisoft has not yet revealed how it might address the possibility of these issues. The publisher says transactions are limited to R6 credits, but if a trading system exists, the gray market may follow suit.

The Siege community isn’t as excited about cosmetic collectibles or rare items as the Counter-Strike 2 crowd, but I see the potential for there to be a great deal in the market. CS2 players will be the first to tell you that, for better or worse, nothing was the same since CS:GO launched on the market. This created a sense of progression for Counter-Strike that didn’t exist before and allowed players to throw their skin into the game in a serious way by adding real money value to digital trinkets opened with a $2 loot box key. Siege also has paid loot boxes, but it also gives away a lot of cosmetics for free just for playing.

Millions of longtime Siege players have been sitting on eight years’ worth of gun skins and operator outfits that might suddenly be worth something. However, at the same time, scoring a payday on Steam means your next big videogame purchase is on the way. A big payment on the Siege Marketplace will give you credits used to buy other Siege skins. Then, you can see why gray markets can have a big impact on their viability. In 2019, Valve had to set new limits on trading to combat an elaborate money laundering scheme operating through CS:GO.

I reached out to Ubisoft for more information about the Siege Marketplace and will update this story if I hear back.

Source: www.pcgamer.com