Raimondo says US is considering Nvidia's AI chips for China

(Bloomberg) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the U.S. is looking into the specifics of three new artificial intelligence accelerators that Nvidia Corp. is developing for China, earlier this month as part of a move to block any plans to provide AI capabilities to the Asian country. After vowing to ban the new chips.

“We look at every specification of every new chip, obviously to make sure it doesn’t violate export controls,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News during a visit to Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday. “

“We talk to Nvidia regularly and I must say they are a good partner,” he said. “We have a close working relationship with them. They share information.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, is in the process of developing China-specific chips as the US tightens export controls to prevent the export of semiconductors the company previously designed for China. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang told reporters in Singapore last week that the new processors comply with China’s strict guidelines for commerce that were announced earlier this fall.

In response to Raimondo’s latest comments, Nvidia said it is working with the US government to adhere to its clear regulations and is looking to “provide compliant data center solutions for customers around the world.”

Raimondo warned companies this month that the US can and will tighten controls to capture new technologies that could give Beijing an edge. “If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to take control of it the very next day,” she said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on whether it planned to ban Nvidia’s new chips, but reiterated that it would continually update regulations to respond to the growing threat.

