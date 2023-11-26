Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Another week of rail woes for British passengers begins on Friday, with the all-too-familiar disruption of services across the country: the latest wave in a national pay dispute in which the first strikes were announced 18 months ago.

A nine-day overtime ban announced by Aslef for train drivers will upset timetables, while a concurrent series of 24-hour strikes will ground all trains at various operators come December.

But before this advent calendar of industrial action unfolds, a Christmas ceasefire may be sealed on one front. Members of the rail’s biggest union, the RMT, are voting in an electronic referendum on a deal that, far from solving the problem entirely, would guarantee a partial pay rise, some job protections – and no strikes until April.

It is by no means certain whether the proposal will be ratified when voting closes on Thursday – the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch has not publicly recommended which way members should vote – but the network said last year. Expectations are high after similar e-voting saw Rail approve a deal.

This half-deal will deliver a 5% pay rise for staff until 2022, as well as the chance to restart talks on working reforms and further pay rises – a welcome relief for travelers who faced a four-week layoff last Christmas. The strike was marked as a stop-and-go, brought on, according to tabloid headline writers, by “Mick Grinch”.

Now in the line of fire will be Mick Whelan of Mick Asleaf, whose small union has traditionally been slow to strike but has enough power to stop the trains altogether. According to Whelan, while informal negotiations continued between the RMT and the operators’ representative body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), seven months have passed without contact between the RDG and Aslef.

The push back on ticket office closures appears to have allowed movement towards the RMT, with the union claiming a partial victory and train operators and ministers allaying fears of imminent mass redundancies at a wildly unpopular cost. -Savings measures have been postponed.

The path to progress for drivers is less clear. At the moment, both sides disagree on whether any proposal even exists: there is talk of a bizarre Schrödinger-like deal, which the RDG and ministers insist is on the table, and Asleff says That it is logically dead, because they have rejected it.

Under the proposal the average wage for a four-day week would rise from £60,000 to £65,000; With overtime, some long distance companies with better pay can hit six figures.

Train drivers are well paid by the standards of many British workers, if not by the standards of train bosses or ministers who criticize their pay, and may perhaps last longer than others. The repeated overwhelming vote for an extended strike mandate shows that many of them still want more than the first wage increase since 2019.

Asleff would not expect any movement from the companies contracted to the Department for Transport, or from the ministers commanding the purse. With the government now letting other big issues – not least the promised Great British Railways reform program – slide into the uncertain future, a change in stance on drivers’ pay looks unlikely. Many in the unions believe that now only the elections will change the situation, that the strikes will have no significant impact – a stalemate that may frustrate passengers for some time to come.

