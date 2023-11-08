Rail travel is helping the EU reach climate and energy-saving targets – but which country has the most railways and who takes the train most often?

Increasing use of public transport and reducing car dependence are two important ways to help Europe reach ambitious climate and energy-saving targets. Central to achieving both is the continent’s railways.

Rail passenger transport services and usage rates vary widely across Europe. According to various metrics, Switzerland, Austria, France and Sweden have the highest railway usage figures.

Who travels the most by train in Europe? Which countries have the highest share of train usage when it comes to passenger transportation? Which countries have the highest railway line density?

There are different metrics to measure the prevalence of rail passenger transportation. One of them is passenger-kilometre data, which is the average distance traveled on railways (national and international travel) per inhabitant.

Total Passenger transport is equal to the sum of national and international passenger transport. The nationality of the passenger is not taken into account. Instead, the location of the trip is considered in the dataset of passenger-kilometres per resident and number of trips per resident.

For international trips, passenger-kilometre data only Involved The distance traveled on the national network, or, in other words, that part of the journey that takes place within a particular national territory, rather than the entire distance traveled.

Since there is a notable difference between pre-COVID-19 travel and the pandemic period, it is useful to consider data for both 2019 and 2021. The comparisons here are mostly based on 2019 data.

Rail transport: passenger-kilometres per resident

In 2019, per capita passenger-kilometres in national and international journeys ranged from 117 km in Greece to 2,378 km in Switzerland. The EU average was 927 km. These countries did not change in 2021, but the numbers did. In Greece it was 61 km and in Switzerland 1,536 km, while the EU average fell to 583 km.

In 2019, Austria (1,440 km) had the highest number of passenger-kilometres in the EU, followed by France (1,437 km), Sweden (1,429 km), Germany (1,208 km) and the UK (1,078 km).

Denmark (1,063 km ), Czechia (1,019 km ) and Italy (939 km ) were the other countries with numbers higher than the EU average.

The Balkan countries generally had a low number of passenger-kilometres per inhabitant.

Malta and Cyprus do not have railways.

Factors in International Travel

International travel reflects the importance of international travelers within the workforce, the relative proximity of capitals or other cities to international borders, access to high-speed network rail links and location along major international transport corridors according to Eurostat.

In 2021, the average distance per person traveled by 136 kilometers was by far the longest for international rail passengers in Luxembourg, followed by Switzerland (65.2 km).

The average passenger-kilometre per inhabitant in international trips in Czechia (57.5 km), France (48.6 km), Germany (43.7 km), Denmark (36.8 km) and Austria (26 km) exceeds the EU average (22.7 km). Was.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Greece did not report any data on international rail journeys.

Number of train trips per resident

In 2019, Switzerland also led in the number of train trips per inhabitant with 60.8 trips. In other countries, the figure ranged from 1.8 visits in Lithuania to 40.8 visits in Luxembourg. The EU average was 18.4 trips.

All these numbers were significantly lower in 2021.

In 2019, the number of train journeys per inhabitant was higher than the EU average in Denmark (35.6), Germany (35.4), Austria (31.4), the UK (27.6), Sweden (25.9) and France (18.8).

Share of trains in passenger transportation

Modal segmentation of inland passenger transport is another important indicator. This value describes the relative share of each mode of transport, such as road or rail, among the total transport modes.

According to Eurostat, inland transport includes all transport activities by land or by all means other than air and sea transport. Specifically, this includes travel by i) passenger car, ii) train and iii) coach, bus and trolley-bus.

Shares for each mode of total passenger-kilometres are calculated based on data according to the territoriality principle, which reflect all transport carried within the territory of a given country.

In 2019, the share of trains in inland passenger transport in the EU was 8 percent, but this fell to 6 percent in 2021. In 2019, the share of trains in inland passenger transport ranged from 1 percent to 13.9 percent in Greece. European Union.

Among the European countries for which data are available, North Macedonia (0.6 percent) had the lowest share and Switzerland (20 percent) had the highest share.

In 2019, as in other metrics, Switzerland was followed by Austria (20 percent), Sweden (12.2 percent), the Netherlands (11.2 percent) and France (10.3 percent).

The shares of Germany (9.3 percent) and the UK (8.5 percent) were also higher than the EU average.

The share of trains in inland passenger transport was very low in Balkan countries such as Serbia (0.8 percent), Greece (1 percent) and Bulgaria (2.2 percent).

density of railway lines

In 2021, railway line density, measured as kilometers per 1,000 square km of land area, ranged from 8 km in Albania to 133 km in Switzerland.

In the European Union, it ranged from 18 km in Greece to 123 km in Czechia.

Rail network data includes both high-speed and conventional lines. These figures do not include light rail and metro networks as well as trams.

Rail network density also exceeded 100 km in Belgium (2010 data, 118 km), Germany (109 km) and Luxembourg.

This density was 67 km in Britain, 43 km in France and 32 km in Spain.

EU calls for lower personal energy consumption

European Commission has been calling For lower personal energy consumption, and has major potential to reduce energy consumption in public transportation.

The amount of energy required by a person to travel one kilometer by public transport is obviously much less than by a private car.

