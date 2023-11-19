Raids on magic mushroom dispensaries are a quick response, but taking blind action leaves the market out of control

On November 3, police raided three Vancouver magic mushroom dispensaries and seized thousands of dollars worth of psilocybin and other psychedelics.

One store has already reopened, with the owner saying the other two will reopen soon.

Psychedelics are largely illegal in Canada. But storefronts advertising psychedelics are popping up all over downtown Toronto and Vancouver. And there are hundreds more Canadian options online.

Mushroom dispensary owner Dana Larson criticized Vancouver police for raiding his dispensary and two others.

mushroom trade

As Canada lags behind in approving medical psilocybin products, the illicit market is thriving. Operating in a legally gray area, Canadian stores and websites are increasingly selling psilocybin, MDMA, ketamine and more. To date, the government has largely turned a blind eye to these shops.

Vancouver police previously expressed that their primary concern was gang-related opioid trafficking, but this is changing, and police have indicated that more raids will be conducted.

We’ve seen this story before: Repeated raids on cannabis dispensaries using vast police resources fail to discourage owners.

Yet ignoring the growing psychedelics storefronts allows stores to prioritize commercial interests over public health: Without any regulations, sellers make wild claims about their products without any oversight. Age checks – especially online – are rarely conducted.

Perhaps most critically, public-facing marketing is completely unrestricted: while cannabis stores may not even allow products to be seen outside nor make any health claims about their products, psychedelics stores. Regularly exhibit ostentatious branding and make unfounded claims about the potential of psychedelics.

The lack of regulated supply also prevents stores from making reliable dosage recommendations – which would require complete knowledge of the actual ingredients.

A man looks at the menu at the opening of the Fun Guy’s Magic Mushroom store in Montreal last July. The Canadian Press/Ryan Ramirez

an unrealistic medical model

To date, the Canadian government has focused only on the medical use of psychedelics. In June, Canada invested nearly $3 million in researching the benefits of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.

For now, the government suggests anyone interested in using psychedelics undergo clinical trials.

While the medical model is attractive, it also ignores the realities of psychedelics use in Canada. A recent survey found that less than 34 percent of Canadians who reported using psychedelics did so to self-treat a health condition. This means that approximately two-thirds of those who use psychedelics will go unrecognized by medical authority unless they are able to convince a physician that they need the substance.

The entertainment and pharmaceutical markets are more interconnected than most people realize. As is often the case, our denial of medical access has combined with a growing illegal market. We’ve seen this phenomenon with cannabis and opioids, and now it’s happening with psychedelics.

A better way to move forward

Policy responses to illegal recreational drugs often fall into two categories: ignore reality and hope the stores disappear; Or overreacting, carrying out ineffective and expensive raids that do little to discourage store owners (all while promising medical access that takes too long to deliver). At present, the government seems to be falling short of achieving the target on both sides.

Rather than repeat history, the public-health approach would include providing objective information about risks and drawbacks, banning all marketing and promotion, and encouraging substance testing services. Like tobacco and alcohol, basic age verification should be required.

Those interested in purchasing should be provided with objective third-party information on health risks and benefits. For example, clients should be made aware that psychedelics have a well-established risk of aggravation of psychotic symptoms. Therefore they are highly discouraged for people with mental disorders such as schizophrenic tendencies.

Likewise, clients should understand that Hallucinogen Persistent Perception Disorder (HPPD), often referred to as “flashbacks,” is a rare but notable condition associated with the use of psychedelics. There are also real risks of anxiety, fear, rapid increases in heart rate and blood pressure during trips.

Canada has not yet approved therapeutic psilocybin products. (Shutterstock)

Despite this, adults should also not experience fear around psychedelics. Research shows that psilocybin has low physical toxicity, minimal potential for addiction, and overdose is rare.

In short: Adults should be trusted to make good decisions about the non-addictive psychedelic drugs they want to use. Thus, policy makers must ensure that consumers are fully informed about the benefits and risks, are aware of the ingredients in products, and do so without commercial pressure.

Psychedelics are an opportunity to do better than our previous drug control strategies. Policymakers can avoid spreading fear while preventing business interests from going out of control. We only have to look at cannabis to know that our current approach will not be sustainable.

Source: theconversation.com