Rafi, AIFI honored 5 women micro entrepreneurs

Five women micro-entrepreneurs have been recognized by an international non-profit organization for their achievements in building and sustaining their businesses.

On December 6, 2023, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) Microfinance held an entrepreneurs’ summit with the theme “Sulong Negosyante: Moving Forward to Unlock the Potential of Women Entrepreneurs”, which focuses on women microentrepreneurs who Have developed and maintained their businesses. ,

“Accepting challenge, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity – these are essential characteristics of a successful individual,” said Amaya Christina Aboitiz-Fansler, President and CEO of Rafi & Rafi Microfinance.

At the summit, Rafi Microfinance collaborated with Asia Impact Foundation Inc. (AIFI), an international non-governmental organization to support women entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia. The partnership aims to create a positive impact and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing and rewarding outstanding women microentrepreneurs.

Terry Farris, Founder and Trustee of AIFI, expressed satisfaction at the progress made by women entrepreneurs and acknowledged the challenges they face. He emphasized that the journey has not been easy and hoped that stakeholders will continue to work together and not stop supporting these entrepreneurs.

“Never let anyone tell you no. Always focused on how to keep going when there’s no one there to help me,” Farris said.

The Power Pinnage: The Mauswagon Entrepreneur Award is an award given to honor outstanding women entrepreneurs. Out of 200 nominees from across the country, 13 emerged as finalists, with five women receiving the award for each category.

Winners

Delia Enoch, owner of a shell craft and hog fattening business, and Virgilia Bonghanoy, owner of a general merchandise store, won in the Good Work and Economic Development Leaders – Mauswagon category.

Annalynn Baria, owner of a digital printing and school supply store and restaurant, won under the Leader of Decent Work and Economic Growth – Youth category.

Meylin Ligad, president of the Ritazo women’s workers union in the tailoring business, won in the category of leader of responsible consumption.

And production.

Eileen Flormata, owner of Native Bag business, who won in the Leader of Industry Innovation category, shared that her initial challenge was establishing relationships during the initial phase, especially in reaching her audience. However, she was determined to expand and actively join various social media groups to expand her contacts.

“The hardest thing is starting what you’re dreaming of, especially when starting a business. You have to take risks and prepare yourself for failure,” Barea, who is from Ajuy, Iloilo, said in his acceptance speech.

Local handmade products from Rafi Microfinance traders were also showcased at the summit. The summit is part of a series of events in line with the 25th celebration of Rafi Microfinance Inc. to uplift the lives of micro entrepreneurs and their families.

Source: www.sunstar.com.ph