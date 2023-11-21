Raffles Town Club land lease will not be renewed when it expires: Singapore’s SLA, URA

Raffles Town Club’s lease will not be renewed when it expires on 17 October 2026. (Screenshot: Raffles Town Club) (Raffles Town Club/Facebook)

Singapore – The lease of the land currently occupied by Raffles Town Club (RTC) at 1 Plymouth Avenue, Bukit Timah, will not be renewed when it expires on 17 October 2026, according to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). ) jointly announced on Monday (November 20).

The land is earmarked for future residential use – “supporting housing demand and enhancing the residential character of the precinct”, SLA and URA said in a joint statement.

The club is situated at the junction of Whitley Road and Dunearn Road. Its proximity to the Stevens MRT Interchange will enable future residents to benefit from the transport infrastructure and connectivity around the city and island.

“This is in line with the focus on redeveloping brownfield sites as much as possible to meet future demand for land, including housing,” the SLA and URA said.

The Business Times reported that the land would likely be highly coveted. Apart from its proximity to the MRT, it is also located near the Botanic Gardens and popular schools such as Singapore Chinese Girls School, Anglo-Chinese School, Nanyang Primary and St Joseph’s Institution.

RTC can still continue to operate until the land lease expires on October 17, 2026. After this, the club must return the land to the state.

The SLA and URA stated that if RTC wishes to continue operations after the expiry of its current lease, the agencies will engage RTC subject to the availability of suitable state properties through open tender, or RTC may explore other options from the open market. Is.

Raffles Town Club opened in March 2000 and is affiliated with over 50 international clubs in over 15 countries and six golf venues in Malaysia and Indonesia.

