RadRunner 3 Plus review: A utility e-bike that blurs the line between budget and premium

The RadRunner 3 Plus is an electric utility/cargo bike that deserves a serious second look because of its unique niche in the market, toeing the line between value-oriented and premium-focused. This comes from Rad Power Bikes, one of the leading budget-minded e-bike brands in the US, yet it’s part of the company’s effort toward a more premium segment of the market.

When Rad Power Bikes first unveiled the “Plus” line, it included only the original RadRunner Plus. This was followed by the launch of Plus versions of the RedRover and RedCity, which included higher-end parts such as hydraulic disc brakes, higher torque motors for better hill climbing and more sophisticated displays on the handlebar, among other upgrades.

Now, the RadRunner 3 Plus brings a new push towards premium from the company, which shows that Rad doesn’t want to be seen as just a low-cost e-bike maker. Instead, it wants to compete with higher-priced players in the market.

But can the RedRunner 3 Plus keep up with the big boys and command a higher price? This is exactly what I set out to find. Check it out in my video review below, or keep reading later for more details.

Raidrunner 3 plus video review

raidrunner 3 plus technical specifications

Motor: 750W rear geared hub motor

750W rear geared hub motor top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Category: 45–72 km (25–45 mi) depending on user input.

45–72 km (25–45 mi) depending on user input. Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) charge time: 6 hours

6 hours weight : 34.2 kg (75.5 lb)

: 34.2 kg (75.5 lb) maximum load: 159 kg (350 lb)

159 kg (350 lb) break: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors Excessive: Side kickstand, dual LED display, integrated head/tail/brake LED lights, bell, half-twist throttle, front and rear rack/mounting for a huge collection of accessories

What else does it give us?

The RadRunner 3 Plus was unveiled with a number of new features compared to the previous version, including parts like dual LED displays, hydraulic disc brakes, a sleek-looking semi-integrated battery, improved suspension, a more comfortable seat design and more. Were.

But it also came with a surprisingly high price tag. Its starting price was US$2,499, which was soon reduced to its current price of US$2,299, but this still makes it the most expensive RedRunner to date.

However, from someone who has ridden every version of the Radrunner, I can tell you that this is the best version yet.

The bike rides beautifully due to its design and geometry, giving me a comfortable riding stance that allows me to rest my feet on the ground at stops, while still maintaining good pedaling ability. The new updated seat is also a big improvement, although the old RedRunner seat from the early days never bothered me as much as I’ve heard from others.

The power is there, although when I hit that 20 mph (32 km/h) wall I always feel like I want more. I know Rad Power Bikes is content with Class 2 e-bikes, but I often find myself yearning for a little extra speed of Class 3 on long straights. This goes double when I’m on the side of a fast road with fast car traffic.

The utility design of the bike is also first class. As a step-through, it’s easy to mount even when the rear rack is loaded with cargo. There are so many copies and clones of the RadRunner these days that it can be hard to remember that this is the bike that started it all. And Rad hasn’t ignored that, ensuring that the most recent version stays true to the RadRunner DNA that makes it a powerful small cargo hauler. It feels like a stubby cargo bike because that’s what it is.

When you add the accessories you really start to appreciate what this bike is capable of. Keep in mind, Raid’s accessories don’t come cheap, but they add even more utility here.

One of my favorites has always been the Passenger Package because it turns it into a two-passenger e-bike. I can take it along with my wife for outings as easily as my motorcycle or scooter. A two-person e-bike is a useful transportation device that solves the one-person-per-bike problem that has long plagued two-wheelers.

Then there are the cargo options, and this is where the bike really shines. I was most impressed by the hard cases, which are lockable and sturdy. I’m not kidding – I have an electric motorcycle with a locking hard case that seems weak next to Rad’s bike hard case. These are solid, waterproof cases with sealing gaskets to keep out rain. They are so well built that if you hit something while riding, it is better to get that thing checked first. These boxes are not going anywhere.

The only downside is that they all have different keys, and if you go with two side cases, the rear rack case, and the center console, you’ll have four different cargo keys to deal with. I know it would be difficult to key them identically as some people would only order a few cases and not the entire set, but if there was an option to have a quadfecta of keyed identical boxes, I would be all for it in a heartbeat.

As good as the bike and its accessory line are, not everything is perfect. One thing I wish this version of the RadRunner Plus hadn’t lost was the center kickstand. It has a new side stand, which works fine, but I liked the center Y-kickstand for its stable parking option, especially when loaded with a lot of cargo.

Then there is the price. At $2,299, it’s a tougher sell today than it used to be. It’s a great bike, but many bikes on the market now have nicer utility designs, hydraulic brakes, 750W motors, larger batteries, and nicer accessories – and many of them cost significantly less.

They’re not as good as the RedRunner 3 Plus, I can confirm that. But saving almost a huge amount of money will be worth the sacrifice to some extent for many people.

So in my opinion, if you have the extra cash to spend, you’re going to get an amazing quality utility bike with the RadRunner 3 Plus. It’s hard for me to call it the same bang for your buck as it was a few years ago, even in the non-Plus version. You can of course still get the RedRunner 2, which is the current ‘non-Plus’ version, and at its current selling price it’s only $1,299. You don’t get many of the nice parts of the RedRunner 3 Plus, but it’s a pretty good deal. As for the Raidrunner 3 Plus here, I still say Raid did a great job on it, I just wish it were a few hundred bucks cheaper so I could buy it not just based on quality but more on value. Can give strong recommendation. As it stands, it’s a great bike, but also expensive.

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co