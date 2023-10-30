Radical new Samsung technology suggests huge Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra successor (pictured) could bring vast improvements to video , [+] Capture Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Samsung has teased a powerful new camera tech, bringing exciting new capabilities to its ultra-high-resolution 200-megapixel smartphone camera and strongly hinting at some exciting Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrades for both video and photo capture. Has been.

Samsung’s new technology called “Zoom Anyplace” allows the camera to automatically track a moving subject and ensure it stays within the frame, providing the bonus of better image stabilization. The company claims that “even fast-moving subjects are prevented from moving off-screen.”

More importantly, this feature allows the camera to shoot a wide, full-screen shot and a close-up of the subject at the same time, with both videos captured simultaneously in 4k. This is not achieved by using multiple lenses, but by taking advantage of the ultra-high resolution of a single 200-megapixel camera.

According to Samsung, Zoom Anyplace will let you zoom to any part of the screen (even the edges) at 4x magnification without moving the camera. This means that simultaneous full-screen recording can continue without interruption.

The camera can do this because its 200 megapixel sensor has a much higher resolution than that required for 4K video (8.3 megapixels) or even 8K (33.2 megapixels), so it can capture these even when limited to a small section. Can capture video at high resolution thanks to the full camera sensor.

Samsung is also making significant improvements to the way it captures still photos, promising better image quality and better capture. This is achieved by condensing two major image-processing steps into one with the help of AI, in a process Samsung is calling “E2E AI Remosaic.” This function promises to almost halve the time it takes to process a 200 megapixel image while delivering better detail and colors.

Although Samsung has demonstrated the Zoom Anyplace using the Isocell HP2 sensor – the same 200-megapixel found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra – claiming it is “more than up to the task”, it appears that its Snapdragon 8th Gen 2 processors may not be powerful enough to allow this feature to run on this year’s flagships.

According to Samsung’s teaser video (above), the Zoom Anyplace relies on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a processor that may appear in the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra along with an upgraded version of Samsung’s 200-megapixel IsoCell HP2 sensor, the IsoCell HP2SX Is.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, the Galaxy S24 is a clear candidate to get Ultra Zoom Anyplace when the new flagship launches in January next year.

