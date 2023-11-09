Radiant Capital Earnings Jump, Time to Load the RDNT Bag?

Radiant Capital, a lending and borrowing protocol for users to borrow various assets across multiple chains, is taking off on Aave bullishly, given its earnings data over the past six months.

Radiant capital income growth: what’s the trigger?

According to token terminal data on November 8 shared By @floozlycosmo, a user on X, Radiant Capital generated $5.8 million in revenue despite relatively lower levels of liquidity compared to Aave. @Flowslikeosmo, who claims to be a crypto researcher, said that Radiant Capital’s earnings are likely to increase in the coming sessions, especially once the 2.8 million ARB begins to be deployed.

Radiant Capital is a popular cross-chain decentralized currency marketplace through which users, regardless of their blockchain of choice, can either lend their assets and earn passive income or borrow assets anonymously. In this way, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have opened up liquidity and increased access to multiple blockchains.

To perform effectively, the protocol relies on LayerZero, which enables trustless and decentralized communication between blockchains using oracle relays, making platforms more interconnected and ledgers more interoperable. As Radiant Capital provides services, the DeFi protocol generates earnings or revenue primarily from fees.

The platform charges protocol fees on all transactions. The earnings from this allow the team to keep running while allowing the protocol to generate revenue.

However, it should be noted that only 15% of this fee is used to cover operating expenses, with the rest being redistributed to users as yield. Additionally, users availing instant loans also have to pay a fee. The protocol rewards providers with RDNT to incentivize liquidity provision, based on the amount provided and the period locked.

ARB airdrop, will RNDT reach new highs in 2023?

The income generated depends on the activity level, which directly affects the protocol fees earned and the number of users taking out sudden loans. Following Radiant Capital’s recent announcement that it plans to circulate 2 million ARB following the approval of Arbitrum DAO in its first offering in late September, activity could skyrocket in the coming months, leading to earnings May increase.

Furthermore, this approval is expected to increase the liquidity of the protocol. ARB airdrops will be used to encourage liquidity provision. Additionally, Radiant Capital will form more partnerships, allowing it to expand into other chains including Ethereum and Arbitrum.

According to Dune Analytics data, the number of RDNT holders continues to increase, reflecting its modest price performance. So far, RDNT is up 40% from its October low. The immediate resistance level at $0.33 should be broken for the coin to gain momentum and even record new highs of 2023.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com